Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of new iOS and iPadOS 14.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, two days after releasing the iOS 14.3 update that brought support for Apple Fitness+, AirPods Max, ProRAW for iPhone 12 models, and more.



iOS and iPadOS 14.4 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.

We don't yet know what's included in the iOS 14.4 update, but it likely focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements that weren't able to be included in the iOS 14.3 release. As an 14.x update, it could also introduce new features and functionality.

Once we've downloaded the update and discovered what's new, we'll update this article.