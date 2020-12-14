Three Month Free Fitness+ Trial Not Working for Some Users

Prior to the launch of Apple Fitness+, Apple introduced a promotion that's meant to give all customers who purchased an Apple Watch Series 6, SE, or Series 3 a free three month free trial of Fitness+.



While that free three month trial is meant to activate automatically and be available when first signing up for Fitness+, it appears that the extended trial is not working for some people.

Based on complaints on the MacRumors forums, some customers who purchased a new Apple Watch in September are not seeing their extended trial as an available option. We can confirm that one MacRumors staff member is also not being presented with the three month trial even though he purchased a Series 6 following the new Apple Watch's September launch.

Customers who are affected are instead being offered a standard one month free trial instead of the full three month offering promised.

To get the free three month trial option, make sure you're signed into the same Apple ID on all of your devices. If the trial offer is not popping up, we recommend contacting Apple Support for further assistance as there appears to be no other solution at this time.