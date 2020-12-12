Guides

leatheriphone12case
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

2020 emoji feature
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

iOS14
All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iphone size comparisons d
iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides

Upcoming

applefitnesswatchandiphone
Apple Fitness+
December 14

Apple's new Apple Watch-driven subscription fitness service with studio-style workouts for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

airpods max roundup menu
AirPods Max
December 15

The AirPods Max are Apple's $549 over-ear headphones. Orders available now.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Apple Glasses
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple CEO Tim Cook Urges Action on Climate Change at United Nations Summit

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook today delivered a brief speech during the 2020 Climate Ambition Summit, stressing that leaders of nations and companies around the world have a "burden to act" to address climate change during this "moment of historic urgency." The summit is co-hosted by the United Nations, United Kingdom, and France.

tim cook united nations climate summit
In his prepared remarks, Cook highlighted Apple's environmental initiatives, including its global facilities being powered by 100% renewable energy and its ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its entire supply chain and product usage by 2030.

Cook's full speech:

Thank you to all of the advocates and leaders joining us today. This is an important gathering, and we at Apple don't take our presence in this group lightly. We wear it as a badge of duty. At this moment of historic urgency, every leader of nations, of companies, and of communities has a particular burden to act. This year, Apple has accelerated our progress. We became carbon neutral for our worldwide corporate emissions. Already, we're helping 95 of our suppliers transition to 100% renewable energy, a number we continue to grow. We've unveiled a plan, unrivalled in its ambition, to achieve carbon neutrality for our entire supply chain and product usage by 2030 — 20 years before the goal set by the United Nations. We see every part of our device lifecycle, from design, to manufacturing, to durability and repair, to recycling, as an opportunity for environmental innovation, moving us towards our goal of a closed-loop supply chain. The choice between the bottom line and the future of our planet is a false one, and each new green innovation offers the proof. This is no time for changes of the margins. Together, we can transition to a carbon-neutral economy and usher in a new era of inclusive opportunity. This is a moment for ambition, cooperation, and leadership. We at Apple are proud to be your partner, and we call on companies and governments around the world to do all we can to make 2021 the year we turn the corner for good.

Last month, the UK Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee said tech companies like Apple are contributing to e-waste by making their products difficult to repair, and charging expensive repair fees. The committee added that the current business model for electronics is "reliant on continuous consumption, a throwaway culture and short-lived products," and called on tech companies to embrace environmentally-friendly business models.

In a statement, Apple said that it was "surprised and disappointed" with the Environmental Audit Committee's report, arguing that it "does not reflect any of Apple's efforts to conserve resources and protect the planet we all share."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Tim Cook, Apple environment

Top Stories

iphone 12 pro max camera comparison google samsung

Camera Comparison: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Thursday December 10, 2020 9:26 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max has the most advanced camera technology in the iPhone lineup, but how does it match up to flagship smartphones from other companies? In our latest YouTube video, we compared the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Google Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to see the differences in camera quality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The $1099...
Read Full Article123 comments
iPhone12 Steven Jobs2

Caviar Launches $6,000+ Custom iPhone 12 Pro With Fragment of Steve Jobs' Original Turtleneck Embedded in Apple Logo

Thursday December 10, 2020 3:46 am PST by
Caviar, a site known for creating extravagant, expensive replacement casings for Apple's iPhone models, today announced the launch of its latest custom creation, an iPhone 12 Pro customized in the style of an iPhone 4. The "iPhone 12 Pro Jobs 4" collection is dedicated to Steve Jobs and the 10th anniversary of the iPhone 4 – the last model to be personally presented by Jobs – and...
Read Full Article157 comments
apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1

Tim Cook Teases the Future of Apple Watch: 'Think About the Amount of Sensors in Your Car'

Wednesday December 9, 2020 7:08 am PST by
Following the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Fitness+, Apple CEO Tim Cook participated in a podcast interview with Outside magazine's Michael Roberts to discuss topics like health, fitness, and the environment. Asked about the future of the Apple Watch, Cook said Apple is still "in the early innings" with the device, noting that the company is testing "mind blowing"...
Read Full Article136 comments
apple watch ecg

New Apple Watch ECG Algorithm Version Included in iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2

Wednesday December 9, 2020 3:49 am PST by
Apple has designed a new algorithm that Apple Watch uses to measure electrocardiogram (ECG) waves, according to developer documentation for the iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 betas. In the official documentation, a new "version 2 algorithm" declaration has been added. No other information is included. The ECG feature includes irregular heart rhythm detection, which intermittently measures the...
Read Full Article26 comments
airpods max hands on

AirPods Max Unboxing Videos: 'More Than Good Enough to Compete With Other High-End Headphones'

Thursday December 10, 2020 6:27 am PST by
Earlier this week, Apple introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, and first impressions and unboxing videos have now surfaced from various media outlets and YouTube channels. Priced at $549, the AirPods Max launch December 15. A first real-life look at AirPods Max via CNET AirPods Max feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that is said to provide "rich, deep...
Read Full Article432 comments
airpods max b

Apple Announces AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones With Noise Cancellation, Priced at $549

Tuesday December 8, 2020 5:33 am PST by
Apple today introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, with key features including high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio. Priced at $549, the headphones can be ordered starting today on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning December 15. AirPods Max come in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky...
Read Full Article1619 comments
facebook instagram whatsapp

Outages Reported Across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger

Thursday December 10, 2020 4:04 am PST by
Facebook services including Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Facebook itself are all currently suffering outages, based on user reports posted to social media. The majority of issues appear to be focused in European countries, but problems have also been reported in other countries, too, suggesting even more widespread outages. Users of the Facebook-owned apps report issues connecting ...
Read Full Article59 comments
airpods max internals 1

AirPods Max Don't Contain U1 Chip for Ultra Wideband

Tuesday December 8, 2020 3:23 pm PST by
Apple's new AirPods Max headphones are not equipped with a U1 chip for Ultra Wideband, according to Apple's tech specs, and confirmed by MacRumors. (This chip is not to be confused with the H1 audio chip in each of the AirPod Max's ear cups.) First introduced in iPhone 11 models last year, the U1 chip enables improved spatial awareness. The distance between two devices that support Ultra...
Read Full Article97 comments
apple airpods max listening experience

AirPods Max Development Took 4 Years, According to Former Apple Engineer

Wednesday December 9, 2020 5:10 am PST by
Apple began working on its recently unveiled AirPods Max headphones over four years ago, according to tweets by a former Apple engineer. Rumors that Apple was developing high-end over-ear headphones began way back in early 2018, when the first mention of own-brand headphones appeared courtesy of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, the timeline of their development apparently extended...
Read Full Article173 comments
AirPods mix and max hero

Here Are All 25 AirPods Max Color Combinations You Can Make With Swappable Ear Cushions

Tuesday December 8, 2020 10:37 am PST by
Apple's new AirPods Max headphones feature magnetically attachable ear cushions, and replacement ear cushion sets will soon be available for $69 on Apple's online store, providing customers with the opportunity to mix and match colors. MacRumors graphics designer Ryan Barrieau has mocked up all 25 possible combinations, providing a helpful look at the various options. While many of the...
Read Full Article76 comments