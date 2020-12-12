Guides

Apple CFO Luca Maestri and Jony Ive Reportedly Candidates for Ferrari CEO Position

by

Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri and former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive are reportedly candidates to be Ferrari's next CEO, reports Reuters, citing Italian media.

jonyiveinterview
Former Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri departed the company last week citing personal reasons, and potential successors have since emerged, among those reportedly being Maestri and Ive. Additionally, former Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao was allegedly in the running for the position, but Reuters says a source close to Colao has called the claim "groundless."

It remains to be seen if Maestri or Ive would be interested in pursuing such a position. Maestri has held the position of Apple's CFO since 2014 and previously served as the company's Corporate Controller. Ive left Apple in 2019 to form an independent design company named LoveFrom, and Apple said it would remain one of Ive's primary clients.

It's not uncommon for Apple executives to be named as potential candidates for a CEO position. Johny Srouji, Apple's chipmaking chief, was reportedly on Intel's list of candidates for its CEO position in 2019. The position was ultimately filled by Bob Swan.

Theyayarealivin
Theyayarealivin
17 minutes ago at 07:28 pm
Say what!!!



Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ugahairydawgs
ugahairydawgs
9 minutes ago at 07:37 pm
Cars would be sleek as hell, but they would only come in black and white and probably wouldn’t include something basic like handles on the doors.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iphone 12 pro max camera comparison google samsung

Camera Comparison: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Thursday December 10, 2020 9:26 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max has the most advanced camera technology in the iPhone lineup, but how does it match up to flagship smartphones from other companies? In our latest YouTube video, we compared the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Google Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to see the differences in camera quality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The $1099...
Read Full Article124 comments
iPhone12 Steven Jobs2

Caviar Launches $6,000+ Custom iPhone 12 Pro With Fragment of Steve Jobs' Original Turtleneck Embedded in Apple Logo

Thursday December 10, 2020 3:46 am PST by
Caviar, a site known for creating extravagant, expensive replacement casings for Apple's iPhone models, today announced the launch of its latest custom creation, an iPhone 12 Pro customized in the style of an iPhone 4. The "iPhone 12 Pro Jobs 4" collection is dedicated to Steve Jobs and the 10th anniversary of the iPhone 4 – the last model to be personally presented by Jobs – and...
Read Full Article159 comments
airpods max hands on

AirPods Max Unboxing Videos: 'More Than Good Enough to Compete With Other High-End Headphones'

Thursday December 10, 2020 6:27 am PST by
Earlier this week, Apple introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, and first impressions and unboxing videos have now surfaced from various media outlets and YouTube channels. Priced at $549, the AirPods Max launch December 15. A first real-life look at AirPods Max via CNET AirPods Max feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that is said to provide "rich, deep...
Read Full Article438 comments
apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1

Tim Cook Teases the Future of Apple Watch: 'Think About the Amount of Sensors in Your Car'

Wednesday December 9, 2020 7:08 am PST by
Following the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Fitness+, Apple CEO Tim Cook participated in a podcast interview with Outside magazine's Michael Roberts to discuss topics like health, fitness, and the environment. Asked about the future of the Apple Watch, Cook said Apple is still "in the early innings" with the device, noting that the company is testing "mind blowing"...
Read Full Article137 comments
facebook instagram whatsapp

Outages Reported Across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger

Thursday December 10, 2020 4:04 am PST by
Facebook services including Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Facebook itself are all currently suffering outages, based on user reports posted to social media. The majority of issues appear to be focused in European countries, but problems have also been reported in other countries, too, suggesting even more widespread outages. Users of the Facebook-owned apps report issues connecting ...
Read Full Article59 comments
apple watch ecg

New Apple Watch ECG Algorithm Version Included in iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2

Wednesday December 9, 2020 3:49 am PST by
Apple has designed a new algorithm that Apple Watch uses to measure electrocardiogram (ECG) waves, according to developer documentation for the iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 betas. In the official documentation, a new "version 2 algorithm" declaration has been added. No other information is included. The ECG feature includes irregular heart rhythm detection, which intermittently measures the...
Read Full Article26 comments
magsafe duo iphone apple watch

Apple Confirms 29W Power Adapter Incompatible With MagSafe Duo Charger

Thursday December 10, 2020 4:06 pm PST by
Apple today shared a new support document explaining how to use the new MagSafe Duo Charger with iPhone 12 models and the Apple Watch, clarifying some details about the accessory following its release earlier this month. Notably, the support document confirms that Apple's older 29W USB-C power adapter is not compatible with the MagSafe Duo, presumably because that adapter does not support...
Read Full Article90 comments
14

Apple Seeds Second Release Candidate of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Thursday December 10, 2020 10:17 am PST by
Apple today seeded a second release candidate version of upcoming iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates to developers, just two days after seeding the first release candidates and a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 14.2. iOS and iPadOS 14.3 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed. Today's update has a build ...
Read Full Article37 comments
iphone 12 colors

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last month in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are ...
Read Full Article
qualcommx55

Apple Developing In-House Modem That Will Eventually Replace Qualcomm Chips

Thursday December 10, 2020 4:22 pm PST by
Apple is now developing its own cellular modem that will be used in future devices and that will eventually replace modem components sourced from Qualcomm, reports Bloomberg. The information was shared by Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji at a town hall meeting with Apple employees."This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular...
Read Full Article99 comments