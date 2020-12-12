Apple CFO Luca Maestri and Jony Ive Reportedly Candidates for Ferrari CEO Position

Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri and former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive are reportedly candidates to be Ferrari's next CEO, reports Reuters, citing Italian media.



Former Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri departed the company last week citing personal reasons, and potential successors have since emerged, among those reportedly being Maestri and Ive. Additionally, former Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao was allegedly in the running for the position, but Reuters says a source close to Colao has called the claim "groundless."

It remains to be seen if Maestri or Ive would be interested in pursuing such a position. Maestri has held the position of Apple's CFO since 2014 and previously served as the company's Corporate Controller. Ive left Apple in 2019 to form an independent design company named LoveFrom, and Apple said it would remain one of Ive's primary clients.

It's not uncommon for Apple executives to be named as potential candidates for a CEO position. Johny Srouji, Apple's chipmaking chief, was reportedly on Intel's list of candidates for its CEO position in 2019. The position was ultimately filled by Bob Swan.