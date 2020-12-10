Apple Shares Trailer for 'Servant' Season 2 Ahead of January 15 Premiere

Apple today shared the full trailer for the second season of "Servant," which will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 15. The first season of the show was popular with ‌Apple TV+‌ subscribers, and Apple renewed Servant shortly after it launched.

"Servant" is a horror thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan, who has also directed a few of the episodes. The series follows a Philadelphia couple who are in mourning after losing their child. Their baby, Jericho, is replaced by a reborn doll that the mother thinks is real, and a strange nanny, Leanne, is hired to look after the doll. After Leanne arrives, bizarre things happen to the family.

The show stars Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, Rupert Grint, and Toby Kebbell. The full first season of "Servant" is available on Apple TV+.