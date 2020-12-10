Apple Retiring 'Music Memos' App, Encourages Users to Transition to Voice Memos

Apple is planning to retire its Music Memos app, which was first released in 2016 as an app designed to allow musicians and songwriters to capture song ideas on the fly. Since its launch, the app received few updates from Apple, and going forward, the app will receive no more updates.



According to an Apple Support document, Music Memos will no longer be available for download after March 1, 2021, but the app will still be available for use and can be downloaded from the App Store purchase history.

Still, Apple says that users should export Music Memos recordings to the Voice Memos library to ensure that they're saved, and the company is encouraging people to use Voice Memos over Music memos.

Apple today updated Music Memos to version 1.0.7, adding a new feature that allows Music Memos recordings to be exported to the Voice Memos library. Apple says that Voice Memos can be used to quickly capture ideas, and recordings can be taken further with GarageBand.

Exporting Music Memos to Voice Memos requires an iPhone with iOS 14 or an iPad with iPadOS 14, along with the latest versions of Voice Memos and Music Memos. Exported content will appear in Voice Memos in a folder titled "Music Memos."