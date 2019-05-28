Apple's Forgotten Music Memos App Updated With Notch Support

Since its launch, Music Memos has seen few updates and has essentially been ignored by Apple, but today it got a minor update that adds support for the larger display of the iPhone X, XS, XS Max, and XR.
Though the app's release notes only suggest stability improvements and bug fixes, The Verge's Chris Welch noticed that it's seen a compatibility update for the notched devices Apple has been making since 2017.
Prior to today's update, the app was last updated in September 2018, and before that, 2017. The Music Memos app has never received a significant update since its debut, and has been updated with only minor fixes, so many people may have forgotten that it exists at all.
Apple today also updated its Apple Support app with unspecified bug fixes and performance improvements.
The Music Memos app can be downloaded from the App Store for free [Direct Link], as can the Apple Support app [Direct Link].