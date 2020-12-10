Guides

Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 117 With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

by

safaripreviewiconApple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced four years ago in March 2016. Apple designed the ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.

‌Safari Technology Preview‌ release 117 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web Inspector, CSS, JavaScript, Web Assembly, Web API, Speech Recognition, WebRTC, Media, Web Animations, Scrolling, Scroll Nap, Private Click Measure, and Web Drivers.

The current ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ release is the built on the new Safari 14 update included in macOS Big Sur with support for Safari Web Extensions imported from other browsers, tab previews, password breach notifications, web authentication with Touch ID, and more.

The new ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ update is available for both macOS Catalina and ‌macOS Big Sur‌, the newest version of the Mac operating system.

The ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Apple's aim with ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.

Top Stories

airpods max b

Apple Announces AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones With Noise Cancellation, Priced at $549

Tuesday December 8, 2020 5:33 am PST by
Apple today introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, with key features including high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio. Priced at $549, the headphones can be ordered starting today on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning December 15. AirPods Max come in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky...
apple m1 chip

Bloomberg: Apple Working on Next-Gen Apple Silicon Chips for MacBook Pro, iMacs, and Mac Pro Due to Launch Next Year

Monday December 7, 2020 3:33 am PST by
Apple is working on a series of new custom Apple silicon processors to power upgraded versions of the MacBook Pro, new iMacs, and a new Mac Pro for introduction as early as next year, according to a new report by Bloomberg. Apple is said to be working on several successors to the M1 custom chip, its first Mac main processor that debuted in November in a new Mac mini, MacBook Air, and 13-inch...
iOS14

iOS 14.2 Reportedly Causing Severe Battery Drain

Sunday December 6, 2020 11:23 am PST by
Users on the Apple Developer forums and Reddit are widely reporting that iOS 14.2 causes severe battery drain issues. Symptoms of the problem include rapid battery drain and longer charge times than usual. Some users are reporting that their devices are losing over 50 percent charge in less than 30 minutes, and seeing large drops of around five percent within minutes of normal use. The...
AirPods mix and max hero

Here Are All 25 AirPods Max Color Combinations You Can Make With Swappable Ear Cushions

Tuesday December 8, 2020 10:37 am PST by
Apple's new AirPods Max headphones feature magnetically attachable ear cushions, and replacement ear cushion sets will soon be available for $69 on Apple's online store, providing customers with the opportunity to mix and match colors. MacRumors graphics designer Ryan Barrieau has mocked up all 25 possible combinations, providing a helpful look at the various options. While many of the...
airpods max internals 1

AirPods Max Don't Contain U1 Chip for Ultra Wideband

Tuesday December 8, 2020 3:23 pm PST by
Apple's new AirPods Max headphones are not equipped with a U1 chip for Ultra Wideband, according to Apple's tech specs, and confirmed by MacRumors. (This chip is not to be confused with the H1 audio chip in each of the AirPod Max's ear cups.) First introduced in iPhone 11 models last year, the U1 chip enables improved spatial awareness. The distance between two devices that support Ultra...
Waze Carplay Interface

Waze Integration With CarPlay Dashboard Goes Live

Sunday December 6, 2020 3:29 pm PST by
After a period of beta testing, Waze is now able to directly integrate with Apple CarPlay's multiscreen dashboard, as noted by users of the navigation app on the MacRumors forums. In addition to CarPlay Dashboard support, the update appears to introduce in-app lane guidance for the first time. @9to5mac @MacRumors @waze Waze dashboard is here!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gvuaaTSJRG— Camilo Díaz ...
maxresdefault

Useful macOS Big Sur Features You Might Not Know

Monday December 7, 2020 2:26 pm PST by
macOS Big Sur has been out for about a month now, but macOS releases never get quite as much attention as iOS releases, so there may still be some features that you're not aware of. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some useful but lesser known macOS Big Sur tips that are worth checking out. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. AirPods Auto Switching - With ...
apple watch ecg

New Apple Watch ECG Algorithm Version Included in iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2

Wednesday December 9, 2020 3:49 am PST by
Apple has designed a new algorithm that Apple Watch uses to measure electrocardiogram (ECG) waves, according to developer documentation for the iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 betas. In the official documentation, a new "version 2 algorithm" declaration has been added. No other information is included. The ECG feature includes irregular heart rhythm detection, which intermittently measures the...
14

Apple Releases RC Version of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to Developers and Public Beta Testers

Tuesday December 8, 2020 10:07 am PST by
Apple today seeded the release candidate version of upcoming iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates to developers and public beta testers, one week after releasing the third betas and a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 14.2. iOS and iPadOS 14.3 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed. Public beta testers...
iphone 12 pro triple camera video

Rumors Persist of 2022 iPhones With Periscope Lens, Could Allow Up to 10x Zoom Without Blurriness

Monday December 7, 2020 7:07 am PST by
Apple may use components made by Samsung for a "folded" telephoto lens on at least some iPhone models released in 2022, allowing for significantly increased optical zoom, according to unnamed sources cited by Korean website The Elec. The report claims that Samsung's Electro-Mechanics subsidiary would supply components such as actuators and lenses to LG, which in turn would use the components ...
