Apple's Jay Blahnik Explains How Fitness+ Will Work for Beginners

Apple's Fitness+ service is set to launch next Monday, and ahead of its debut, Apple's senior director of fitness technologies Jay Blahnik has been doing interviews to explain how it all works.



In an interview with Fast Company he spoke about how Apple Fitness+ is tailored to users of all levels, explaining details on how it will work for beginners.

Each Fitness+ video includes three different trainers on the screen at the same time, and at least one of these trainers will be doing a "modified" version of the workout that's simpler or less taxing. In a cycling workout, for example, one trainer might pedal more slowly, or in a yoga workout, one of the trainers might do simpler poses. In many cases, the alternate trainers you see in workout videos will be the leads of other kinds of workouts.

Apple has also added a series of 10 to 20 minute videos for those who are new to workouts and not ready for the standard workouts. These videos have a single instructor and provide instructions on equipment setup or how to do a particular exercise.



"One of the things we've heard that's been consistent is that working out is tough for people," Blahnik tells me. "If you're a beginner, it's tough because you don't know what to do, you don't know where to start, or maybe you're not in great shape and going to a gym or taking a class is actually way too much ... of a commitment when you're brand-new." "It was clear to us from the very beginning that if we could do something to make working out a better experience for everybody, that felt like a really great thing to do for Apple Watch customers," Blahnik says.

The app is also designed to offer up suggestions for new workouts based on the workout types that people have completed. "We've done some really intelligent things to make it simple to get to your next best workout," said Blahnik.

The algorithm will suggest the workout types that people prefer, but it will also offer up recommendations for complementary exercises. For those who like to run or cycle, as an example, Fitness+ might suggest a HIIT workout or a yoga routine.

Fitness+ is set to launch on Monday, December 14. It's priced at $9.99 per month and also included in the $29.99 per month Apple One bundle. Apple is giving those who purchased an Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, or Apple Watch Series 3 after September 15, 2020 a free three-month trial.

