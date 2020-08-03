Panera Bread Now Offers 3% Daily Cash With Apple Card

Panera Bread today announced that it now offers customers 3% Daily Cash when they use the Apple Card with Apple Pay for purchases in the Panera app, on Panera.com, and at its restaurants across the United States.



Panera Bread is the first restaurant to offer 3% Daily Cash, with other participating brands including Apple, Nike, T-Mobile, Uber, Uber Eats, Duane Reade, Walgreens, and Exxon and Mobil gas stations. Daily Cash is automatically added to the Apple Cash card in the Wallet app, or it can be applied as a credit on your ‌Apple Card‌ statement balance.

This news confirms a 3% Daily Cash banner in the Panera app spotted by Appleosophy a few weeks ago. All other merchants offer 2% Daily Cash when using the ‌Apple Card‌ with ‌Apple Pay‌, while the physical ‌Apple Card‌ provides 1% Daily Cash.