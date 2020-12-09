Apple Picks Up 'Extrapolations' Series on Climate Change for Apple TV+

"Extrapolations," an upcoming anthology series about climate change, is coming to Apple TV+, reports Variety. The series was created by Scott Z. Burns, who is writing, directing, and executive producing.



The show will tell "intimate, unanticipated stories" about how changes to the planet will affect "love, faith, work, and family on a personal and human scale." The series will feature 10 interconnected episodes.

"Most of the storytelling around climate change has focused on the science and getting people to accept it," said Burns. "Our aim with 'Extrapolations' is to move beyond science and use drama, comedy, mystery and every other genre to allow us to consider how every aspect of our world is going to be changing in the years ahead. We know the climate is going to change - 'Extrapolations' asks, can we change, too?"

Burns' prior work includes climate change documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," and "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power." He has also worked on movies that include "Contagion," "Side Effects," and "The Laundromat."