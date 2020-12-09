Guides

leatheriphone12case
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

2020 emoji feature
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

iOS14
All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iphone size comparisons d
iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

applefitnesswatchandiphone
Apple Fitness+
December 14

Apple's new Apple Watch-driven subscription fitness service with studio-style workouts for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

airpods max roundup menu
AirPods Max
December 15

The AirPods Max are Apple's $549 over-ear headphones. Orders available now.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Apple Picks Up 'Extrapolations' Series on Climate Change for Apple TV+

"Extrapolations," an upcoming anthology series about climate change, is coming to Apple TV+, reports Variety. The series was created by Scott Z. Burns, who is writing, directing, and executive producing.

Apple TV Ray Light teal
The show will tell "intimate, unanticipated stories" about how changes to the planet will affect "love, faith, work, and family on a personal and human scale." The series will feature 10 interconnected episodes.

"Most of the storytelling around climate change has focused on the science and getting people to accept it," said Burns. "Our aim with 'Extrapolations' is to move beyond science and use drama, comedy, mystery and every other genre to allow us to consider how every aspect of our world is going to be changing in the years ahead. We know the climate is going to change - 'Extrapolations' asks, can we change, too?"

Burns' prior work includes climate change documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," and "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power." He has also worked on movies that include "Contagion," "Side Effects," and "The Laundromat."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

airpods max b

Apple Announces AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones With Noise Cancellation, Priced at $549

Tuesday December 8, 2020 5:33 am PST by
Apple today introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, with key features including high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio. Priced at $549, the headphones can be ordered starting today on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning December 15. AirPods Max come in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky...
iOS14

iOS 14.2 Reportedly Causing Severe Battery Drain

Sunday December 6, 2020 11:23 am PST by
Users on the Apple Developer forums and Reddit are widely reporting that iOS 14.2 causes severe battery drain issues. Symptoms of the problem include rapid battery drain and longer charge times than usual. Some users are reporting that their devices are losing over 50 percent charge in less than 30 minutes, and seeing large drops of around five percent within minutes of normal use. The...
apple m1 chip

Bloomberg: Apple Working on Next-Gen Apple Silicon Chips for MacBook Pro, iMacs, and Mac Pro Due to Launch Next Year

Monday December 7, 2020 3:33 am PST by
Apple is working on a series of new custom Apple silicon processors to power upgraded versions of the MacBook Pro, new iMacs, and a new Mac Pro for introduction as early as next year, according to a new report by Bloomberg. Apple is said to be working on several successors to the M1 custom chip, its first Mac main processor that debuted in November in a new Mac mini, MacBook Air, and 13-inch...
Waze Carplay Interface

Waze Integration With CarPlay Dashboard Goes Live

Sunday December 6, 2020 3:29 pm PST by
After a period of beta testing, Waze is now able to directly integrate with Apple CarPlay's multiscreen dashboard, as noted by users of the navigation app on the MacRumors forums. In addition to CarPlay Dashboard support, the update appears to introduce in-app lane guidance for the first time. @9to5mac @MacRumors @waze Waze dashboard is here!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gvuaaTSJRG— Camilo Díaz ...
macintosh clear prototype 1

Images of Prototype Apple Macintosh With Clear Casing Shared Online

Sunday December 6, 2020 9:20 am PST by
Twitter user @DongleBookPro has shared images of a prototype Macintosh Classic with a translucent casing. The final retail Macintosh Classic used an iconic beige plastic, so it is rare to see one with a clear casing. This allows it to show off many of the Macintosh's internal parts, such as its nine-inch CRT monitor. It also highlights just how much empty space there was within the...
maxresdefault

Useful macOS Big Sur Features You Might Not Know

Monday December 7, 2020 2:26 pm PST by
macOS Big Sur has been out for about a month now, but macOS releases never get quite as much attention as iOS releases, so there may still be some features that you're not aware of. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some useful but lesser known macOS Big Sur tips that are worth checking out. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. AirPods Auto Switching - With ...
Top Stories 38 Feature

Top Stories: Redesigned MacBook Pro in 2021, MagSafe Duo Released, HomePod Mini vs. Competition

Saturday December 5, 2020 6:00 am PST by
You'd think news and rumors would be settling down a bit as we get into December, but that certainly wasn't the case this week as we saw quite a bit of both. On the rumor front, the big one was a fresh report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterating that Apple is planning for two redesigned MacBook Pro models next year featuring Apple Silicon and Mini-LED displays, with Mini-LED trickling down the...
samsungcharger

Regulatory Filing Confirms Samsung Will Copy Apple and Ditch Power Adapters

Monday December 7, 2020 1:52 pm PST by
Shortly after the new iPhone 12 models launched without power adapters, Samsung shared an ad mocking Apple for not including a charging accessory. That commentary hasn't aged well, however, as there's more proof that Samsung too is planning to ditch power adapters for its next-generation smartphones. Rumors in June and October suggested the upcoming Galaxy S21 devices would not include a...
airpods studio render pivot green

With a Potential Hardware Announcement Coming Tomorrow, Speculation Focuses on AirPods Studio

Monday December 7, 2020 5:34 pm PST by
Last week, MacRumors shared details on an Apple internal memo informing Apple Authorized Service Providers about potential AppleCare-related changes planned for Tuesday, December 8, which hints at a new product release on that day. A mockup of what the AirPods Studio headphones might look like Since then, there's been speculation about what product Apple could be announcing, and today, there...
AirPods mix and max hero

Here Are All 25 AirPods Max Color Combinations You Can Make With Swappable Ear Cushions

Tuesday December 8, 2020 10:37 am PST by
Apple's new AirPods Max headphones feature magnetically attachable ear cushions, and replacement ear cushion sets will soon be available for $69 on Apple's online store, providing customers with the opportunity to mix and match colors. MacRumors graphics designer Ryan Barrieau has mocked up all 25 possible combinations, providing a helpful look at the various options. While many of the...
