Waze Integration With CarPlay Dashboard Goes Live

After a period of beta testing, Waze is now able to directly integrate with Apple CarPlay's multiscreen dashboard, as noted by users of the navigation app on the MacRumors forums.



In addition to support for the dashboard mode, the update appears to introduce in-app lane guidance for the first time.

Before the introduction of Apple's CarPlay Dashboard, users were required to switch between app screens to view audio controls and other information while navigating to a destination. The dashboard lets users view a map, audio controls, and more in a convenient split-screen view.

The feature, which was introduced in iOS 13 and initially limited to Apple Maps, was expanded in iOS 13.4 to allow third-party apps to add support for the dashboard mode in their respective navigation apps.

(Thanks, Marco!)