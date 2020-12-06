Waze Integration With CarPlay Dashboard Goes Live
After a period of beta testing, Waze is now able to directly integrate with Apple CarPlay's multiscreen dashboard, as noted by users of the navigation app on the MacRumors forums.
In addition to support for the dashboard mode, the update appears to introduce in-app lane guidance for the first time.
@9to5mac @MacRumors @waze Waze dashboard is here!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gvuaaTSJRG — Camilo Díaz (@camadiazrob) December 6, 2020
Before the introduction of Apple's CarPlay Dashboard, users were required to switch between app screens to view audio controls and other information while navigating to a destination. The dashboard lets users view a map, audio controls, and more in a convenient split-screen view.
The feature, which was introduced in iOS 13 and initially limited to Apple Maps, was expanded in iOS 13.4 to allow third-party apps to add support for the dashboard mode in their respective navigation apps.
(Thanks, Marco!)
Top Rated Comments
I have to say that CarPlay is pretty fantastic. Agreed re: Tesla as well.
Cool all the updates coming to Carplay now. I recall my previous vehicle had it and it was very basic. I heard Microsoft Teams is coming to CarPlay too. Too bad Tesla doesn't give us this option to run it. Good anyway for all my friends here that have it in their cars.
It’s better because what’s to the left and right is useless information, and with the map on the dashboard you don’t need to switch screens to navigate songs, open your garage door, etc.
Someone plz tell me how this is better like I said it doesn’t show you everything like the main map does and it splits it into 2 images with just audio controls that every car has external controls to change track back and forward, I don’t get it
And you know what else? You are NOT required to use it.