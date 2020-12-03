$299 'Wristcam' Adds a Pair of Cameras to Your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has never included a camera, likely due to battery life and space concerns. A new Apple Watch product aims to address that lack by introducing a wrist-worn camera that works with the Apple Watch.

The Apple-certified Wristcam attaches to the Apple Watch in the form of a band that adds a rather large camera set to the top of the Apple Watch. It's quite thick and bulky, but can capture 1080p video and 4K resolution stills. There's an 8-megapixel "world-facing" camera and a 2-megapixel "self-facing" camera in the accessory.



The camera supports video live-streaming, presumably through the included Wristcam app as FaceTime video is not available on the Apple Watch. The app includes a live viewfinder, gallery, and sharing tools. According to the company that makes the Wristcam, there are bright LEDs next to the cameras that make it obvious when a photo or video is being captured.



Wristcam comes in a variety of colors, including Noir, Blanc, Gray, Rose, and Sage. It is water resistant and has an internal battery that lasts "all day" with moderate to heavy use, along with memory that syncs new photo and video assets with the iPhone while it's charging. The Wristcam comes with a magnetic USB charging cable.



Wristcam founder Ari Roisman said that he designed the accessory for moments when a camera isn't available.

"Living with Wristcam feels a bit like having superpowers. Customers love our lightweight, casual camera for quick capture while staying in the moment. The phone isn't always within reach, and it's nice to have a camera handy when going out with friends, or going on a run, ride, or hike with just an Apple Watch. "But it's Wristcam's live video capabilities that are truly next level and sci-fi worthy. I'm so proud of our team and the transformational product experience we've been able to craft. We are so excited to see all the new types of content and experiences Apple Watch users create with Wristcam."

Wristcam is priced at $299 and can be purchased from the Wristcam website.