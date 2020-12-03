Apple Seeds Second Beta of Upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update to Developers

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming two weeks after the release of the first beta and three weeks after the launch of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1, the release version of the software.



Developers can download the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.1 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

There's no word yet on what's included in ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.1, but it likely includes performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be addressed in the release version of ‌macOS Big Sur‌.

No major new feature changes were discovered in the first beta, but we'll update this article should something new be found in the second beta.