Apple Seeds First Beta of Upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update to Developers
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming five days after the launch of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1, the release version of the software.
Developers can download the macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.
There's no word yet on what's included in macOS Big Sur 11.1, but it likely includes performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be addressed in the release version of macOS Big Sur. We'll update this article should anything new be found in the software update.
so next year we’ll get 12.0, in 2022 we’ll get 13.0, etc.
Or, maybe Apple will start doing what everyones asking, and instead of releasing a new major version every year, they go back to the days where the current version is perfected over a 24 to 30 month period Before we move on.
to be honest, what irritates me more is that all of their operating systems now are on different version numbers. macOS 11, iOS 14, watchOS 7.
let’s unify that. Since next year, we’ll get iOS 15, tvOS 15, and HomePod OS 15, let’s just bump all of the version numbers to 15.
Apple has skipped version numbers in the past, and so has Microsoft, and every other computer company.
or maybe, instead of making things this ultra complex, just introduce all the new operating systems with the year, instead of using the actual version number in marketing.
so next year, at WWDC, Apple would just say “our lineup of operating systems for 2021.”
it makes sense, Microsoft is already doing that, and macOS 11.0.1 isn’t technically 11.0.1. It can actually display itself as macOS 10.16 for applications that won’t support something without a 10 at the beginning.
on top of that, when Apple introduces these major versions, not all the features launch at the same time. iOS 13.0 did not include all the features that it was promised to include. We had to wait until 13.4 to get every single feature. So maybe, if Apple just started introducing them by year, that wouldn’t matter as much.
You don't know how version numbers work, do you? 10.1 and 10.10 are not the same numbers because they aren't decimals.
If we’re being extremely technical, after 10.10 Yosemite, they started to make less and less sense. 10.1 and 10.10 are the exact same number. Obviously, puma and Yosemite are two different operating systems, but I think you get my point. 10.15, which was Catalina, is actually a smaller number than 10.2 jaguar was. So Apple attempting to get away from that confusing mess is something that I appreciate.