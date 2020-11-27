Fast-Paced Racing Game 'Warp Drive' With Teleporting Feature Now Available on Apple Arcade

British developer Supergonk's new racing game "Warp Drive" made its debut on Apple Arcade today across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.



"Warp Drive" aims to differentiate itself by allowing players to teleport around the track to find shortcuts and hidden routes, all while jumping over huge canyons, driving upside down, and overtaking opponents in unexpected ways.

From the App Store description:

WARP DRIVE is a fast-paced, arcade style racing game with a brand new way to drive: instantly TELEPORT around the track to find shortcuts and hidden routes! Take control of your QUAD ROTOR RACER, equip a Warp Module, and enter a series of high-speed tournaments to test your skills and creative driving abilities. Drive on the ceiling, jump huge canyons and race up waterfalls in an epic inverted racing battle! Compete in a series of dynamically generated tournaments, with random options providing a different experience every time you play! UPGRADE your car between races, gradually adding more capabilities to DRIFT, BOOST, or WARP your way to victory. Follow the advice of your outspoken manager, Lenny, or just ignore whatever he says... what do aliens know about racing, anyway?!

