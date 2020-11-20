Apps for Customizing iOS 14 Home Screens Installed on 15% of US iPhones

With the launch of iOS 14 in September, Apple introduced Home Screen widgets for the first time, ushering in an unprecedented wave of customization for the iPhone.



Several apps quickly emerged allowing users to personalize their ‌Home Screen‌ with custom ‌widgets‌ and icons, and new research by Sensor Tower reveals that almost 15% of iPhone users in the U.S. have installed at least one app to do just that.

The Sensor Tower report tracked the download numbers of five of the most popular ‌Home Screen‌ widget apps – Widgetsmith, Color Widgets, Photo Widget: Simple, WidgetBox, and Photo Widget – and found that they had been downloaded from the U.S. App Store 13 million times since ‌iOS 14‌ was released on September 16.

Installs peaked during the week of September 21, reaching 3.8 million downloads, and this month they have hit 1.7 installs so far. Collectively, the five apps have reached an estimated 45 million installs across the globe to date.



When it comes to apps that offer replacement icons for other apps, the top five include Brass, App Icons, Icon Changer +, ScreenKit, and Icon Themer, which have collectively reached 1.8 million ‌iPhone‌ installs in the U.S. since September 16, according to the research.

As the report notes, ‌iPhone‌ users have maintained their interest in adding Android-style custom ‌widgets‌ to their Home Screens over the past two months, and with the recent news that custom app icons no longer route through the Shortcuts App in iOS 14.3 Beta 2, that interest is only likely to continue.