Custom App Icons on Home Screen No Longer Route Through Shortcuts App in iOS 14.3 Beta 2

Apple in iOS 14.3 is streamlining the Home Screen customization process by simplifying the way that app shortcuts work. With the launch of iOS 14, users quickly discovered that Shortcuts could be used to replace traditional app icons to create an entirely customized ‌Home Screen‌ look.



Unfortunately, while these Home Screens created with Shortcuts looked fantastic, the experience was less than ideal because launching an app through shortcuts required the Shortcuts app to open briefly, slowing the app opening process. In iOS 14.3 beta 2, that's no longer the case because shortcuts no longer have to route through the Shortcuts app.

As Reddit users discovered after installing yesterday's beta, launching an app through Shortcuts on the ‌Home Screen‌ in iOS 14.3 pops up a banner at the top of the display, but the full Shortcuts app no longer opens, so there's less of a delay when using a custom icon to launch apps.



The simplification of the shortcut opening process from the ‌Home Screen‌ will be a welcome change for those who have opted to customize their Home Screens with a whole set of custom icons, as the experience is much more similar to opening a standard app without Shortcuts.

Fantastic change in iOS 14.3 beta 2 – shortcuts added to the ‌Home Screen‌ now use compact UI and don't launch the Shortcuts app anymore. Which means custom icons like our own MacStories Shortcuts Icons will now run shortcuts in-place, just like widgets 😍https://t.co/9J47uU6ZlN pic.twitter.com/aHAS8iD0BW — Federico Viticci (@viticci) November 18, 2020

For those interested in adding custom icons to their ‌Home Screen‌ through the Shortcuts app, make sure to check out our how to

Apple has seeded two betas of iOS 14.3 at this time, and it's likely that the update will see an official release in December. Those who want to try out the Shortcut feature now can do so through Apple's public beta option.