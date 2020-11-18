Apple Releases Revised Version of iOS 14.2 for iPhone 12 Owners

Apple appears to have released a revised version of iOS 14.2 that's available to those who have an iPhone 12 device and who have not previously installed the iOS 14.2 update.



It's not clear why Apple has released a new version of iOS 14.2, but it may include minor bug fixes, perhaps for installation issues. The updated software has a build number of 18B111, while the original release has a build number of 18B92.

The update will show up under General > Software Updates for new ‌iPhone 12‌ owners who still have iOS 14.1 installed. New ‌iPhone 12‌ models come with iOS 14.1.

Apple originally released iOS 14.2 on November 5, with the update adding new emoji characters, a Control Center Music Recognition toggle, new wallpapers, Intercom support, and more.