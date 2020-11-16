Apple Podcasts Can Now Be Embedded on the Web
Starting today, Apple is making an Apple Podcasts web player that can be embedded on webpages available to everyone through the Apple Podcasts Marketing Tools website or through Apple Podcasts Preview pages.
As TechCrunch points out, this tool will let creators, marketers, and podcast fans create embed codes for any of the podcasts that are available on the Podcasts service.
The Podcasts Marketing Tools website can be used to search for any podcast, with the results providing embed code. On a Preview page for either a show or an individual episode, there's a new embed button under the "Share" icon that can be used to generate code.
The web player allows podcasts to start playing right on the website where it is embedded, and it also provides an option to open the Podcasts app on iOS, iPadOS, or macOS. The Apple Podcasts web embed is available to everyone as of now.
I'm a longtime Spotify subscriber, but the way they are trying to turn podcasts into a service you need to pay for seems like it would hurt innovation and only help the Joe Rogans of the podcasting world. it just rubs me the wrong way. Also they're incessant complaining while they themselves pay artists pennies on the dollar isn't doing them any favors ?
I feel like Patreon is filling that gap for all content creators. Plenty of shows I listen to have free ad based episodes and then offer Premium RSS streams, ad free, to their Patreon subs along with Patreon exclusive shows and episodes.
I hope Apple can figure out how to help podcasters monetize their work. Believe me I think everyone should get paid for their work.
