Deals: Woot Discounts Large Collection of Open Box iPads and MacBooks Today Only

Woot today has a collection of iPads and MacBook Pro models on sale. Many of these devices are new in open-box condition.

For the tablets, this includes the latest 2020 models of the iPad Pro from $739.99 for 256GB Wi-Fi. You can also save on the previous generation iPad Pro, the 2019 iPad Air, the seventh generation iPad, and more.

For the MacBooks, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Pro from mid 2020 for $1,169.99, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $1,899.99. MacBook Air models from early 2020 start as low as $849.99.

Be sure to visit the full sale before the deals expire as the day progresses. You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks and iPads by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, and our Best Deals guide for iPad.