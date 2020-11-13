Apple Shares Teaser for 'Servant' Season 2, Premiering January 15

Apple today shared a teaser trailer for the second season of "Servant," which is set to be released on Friday, January 15. The first season of the show was well received and Apple renewed it shortly after it launched.

"Servant" is a horror thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan, who has also directed some of the episodes. The show follows a Philadelphia couple who are in mourning after losing their child. Their baby, Jericho, is replaced by a reborn doll, and a strange nanny, Leanne, is hired to look after it. After Leanne arrives, bizarre things begin to happen to the family.

The show stars Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, Rupert Grint, and Toby Kebbell. The full first season of "Servant" is available on Apple TV Plus.