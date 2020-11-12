Here's When You Can Download macOS Big Sur in Time Zones Around the World

Apple's official public release of macOS Big Sur is finally set to drop on Thursday, November 12, just two days after the company released the second release candidate to developers following its "One More Thing" event.



Developers are busy putting the finishing touches on their apps to take advantage of new features in ‌macOS Big Sur‌, support the new Macs with Apple's own M1 chip coming next week, and complement the refreshed macOS design, and many users will be looking to update their Macs as soon as Big Sur is available.

Although Apple has not shared an exact time for the release of ‌macOS Big Sur‌, we can make some educated guesses based on Apple's localized sites for various countries and past releases.

While Apple lists the release date as November 12 in much of the world, localized sites for some countries in the Eastern Hemisphere list the launch date as November 13, as the launch time will come after midnight in those countries.

Notably, Apple lists a release date of November 12 on its Indian site, while its Thai site lists a November 13 release date.

Given that those two countries are 90 minutes apart by time zones, that pins things down relatively closely, suggesting a window between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The most likely release time in that window would be 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is a common release time for Apple. A release at that time would correspond to 11:30 p.m. on November 12 in India and 1:00 a.m. on November 13 in Thailand. This same method also accurately pinpointed when iOS 14 was released.

It's worth noting, however, that major macOS releases over the past several years have typically come closer to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time, so it's certainly possible it could be a bit later than our prediction of 10:00 a.m.

There are no guarantees Apple will stick to its usual release timing, but given our best of guess of 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time release, here's a breakdown of what that corresponds to in other time zones in the United States and around the world:



Honolulu, Hawaii -- 8:00 a.m. HST

Anchorage, Alaska -- 9:00 a.m. AKST

Cupertino, California -- 10:00 a.m. PST

Vancouver, Canada -- 10:00 a.m. PST

Phoenix, Arizona -- 11:00 a.m. MST

Denver, Colorado -- 11:00 a.m. MST

Chicago, Illinois -- 12:00 noon. CST

New York, New York -- 1:00 p.m. EST

Toronto, Canada -- 1:00 p.m. EST

Halifax, Canada -- 2:00 p.m. AST

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- 3:00 p.m. BRT

London, United Kingdom -- 6:00 p.m. GMT

Berlin, Germany -- 7:00 p.m. CET

Paris, France -- 7:00 p.m. CET

Cape Town, South Africa -- 8:00 p.m. SAST

Helsinki, Finland -- 8:00 p.m. EET

Moscow, Russia -- 9:00 p.m. MSK

Istanbul, Turkey -- 9:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- 10:00 p.m. GST

Delhi, India -- 11:30 p.m. IST

Jakarta, Indonesia -- 1:00 a.m. WIB next day

Shanghai, China -- 2:00 a.m. CST next day

Singapore -- 2:00 a.m. SGT next day

Perth, Australia -- 2:00 a.m. AWST next day

Hong Kong -- 2:00 a.m. HKT next day

Seoul, South Korea -- 3:00 a.m. KST next day

Tokyo, Japan -- 3:00 a.m. JST next day

Brisbane, Australia - 4:00 a.m. AEST next day

Adelaide, Australia -- 4:30 a.m. ACDT next day

Sydney, Australia -- 5:00 a.m. AEDT next day

Auckland, New Zealand -- 7:00 a.m. NZDT next day

‌macOS Big Sur‌ is compatible with most 2013 and later machines, outlined below:



2015 and later MacBook

2013 and later MacBook Air

Late 2013 and later MacBook Pro

2014 and later iMac

2017 and later iMac Pro

2014 and later Mac mini

2013 and later Mac Pro

The operating system update does not support the following Macs that were capable of running macOS Catalina:



2012 and Early 2013 MacBook Pro

2012 ‌MacBook Air‌

2012 and 2013 ‌iMac‌

2012 ‌Mac mini‌

For all of the details on what's new in ‌macOS Big Sur‌, make sure to check out our roundup which offers a thorough look at the refreshed design, updates to key apps, and other new features.