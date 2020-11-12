Here's When You Can Download macOS Big Sur in Time Zones Around the World
Apple's official public release of macOS Big Sur is finally set to drop on Thursday, November 12, just two days after the company released the second release candidate to developers following its "One More Thing" event.
Developers are busy putting the finishing touches on their apps to take advantage of new features in macOS Big Sur, support the new Macs with Apple's own M1 chip coming next week, and complement the refreshed macOS design, and many users will be looking to update their Macs as soon as Big Sur is available.
Although Apple has not shared an exact time for the release of macOS Big Sur, we can make some educated guesses based on Apple's localized sites for various countries and past releases.
While Apple lists the release date as November 12 in much of the world, localized sites for some countries in the Eastern Hemisphere list the launch date as November 13, as the launch time will come after midnight in those countries.
Notably, Apple lists a release date of November 12 on its Indian site, while its Thai site lists a November 13 release date.
Given that those two countries are 90 minutes apart by time zones, that pins things down relatively closely, suggesting a window between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The most likely release time in that window would be 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is a common release time for Apple. A release at that time would correspond to 11:30 p.m. on November 12 in India and 1:00 a.m. on November 13 in Thailand. This same method also accurately pinpointed when iOS 14 was released.
It's worth noting, however, that major macOS releases over the past several years have typically come closer to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time, so it's certainly possible it could be a bit later than our prediction of 10:00 a.m.
There are no guarantees Apple will stick to its usual release timing, but given our best of guess of 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time release, here's a breakdown of what that corresponds to in other time zones in the United States and around the world:
- Honolulu, Hawaii -- 8:00 a.m. HST
- Anchorage, Alaska -- 9:00 a.m. AKST
- Cupertino, California -- 10:00 a.m. PST
- Vancouver, Canada -- 10:00 a.m. PST
- Phoenix, Arizona -- 11:00 a.m. MST
- Denver, Colorado -- 11:00 a.m. MST
- Chicago, Illinois -- 12:00 noon. CST
- New York, New York -- 1:00 p.m. EST
- Toronto, Canada -- 1:00 p.m. EST
- Halifax, Canada -- 2:00 p.m. AST
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- 3:00 p.m. BRT
- London, United Kingdom -- 6:00 p.m. GMT
- Berlin, Germany -- 7:00 p.m. CET
- Paris, France -- 7:00 p.m. CET
- Cape Town, South Africa -- 8:00 p.m. SAST
- Helsinki, Finland -- 8:00 p.m. EET
- Moscow, Russia -- 9:00 p.m. MSK
- Istanbul, Turkey -- 9:00 p.m. TRT
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- 10:00 p.m. GST
- Delhi, India -- 11:30 p.m. IST
- Jakarta, Indonesia -- 1:00 a.m. WIB next day
- Shanghai, China -- 2:00 a.m. CST next day
- Singapore -- 2:00 a.m. SGT next day
- Perth, Australia -- 2:00 a.m. AWST next day
- Hong Kong -- 2:00 a.m. HKT next day
- Seoul, South Korea -- 3:00 a.m. KST next day
- Tokyo, Japan -- 3:00 a.m. JST next day
- Brisbane, Australia - 4:00 a.m. AEST next day
- Adelaide, Australia -- 4:30 a.m. ACDT next day
- Sydney, Australia -- 5:00 a.m. AEDT next day
- Auckland, New Zealand -- 7:00 a.m. NZDT next day
macOS Big Sur is compatible with most 2013 and later machines, outlined below:
- 2015 and later MacBook
- 2013 and later MacBook Air
- Late 2013 and later MacBook Pro
- 2014 and later iMac
- 2017 and later iMac Pro
- 2014 and later Mac mini
- 2013 and later Mac Pro
The operating system update does not support the following Macs that were capable of running macOS Catalina:
- 2012 and Early 2013 MacBook Pro
- 2012 MacBook Air
- 2012 and 2013 iMac
- 2012 Mac mini
For all of the details on what's new in macOS Big Sur, make sure to check out our roundup which offers a thorough look at the refreshed design, updates to key apps, and other new features.
The latest RC has fixed the 2 issues I had outstanding , for me personally its been very stable this release and no major issues in day to day working. Been using the beta on my main MacBook fine and working from home on it daily.
I'm looking forward to the next version of the OS. I've beta tested it some, and like what I see. My main concern is, is it ready for a daily machine yet? I've read various feedback of there still being problems, and I've had 1 or 2 main issues I'm concerned about as well. However that was prior to 11.0.1 What are the thoughts here?
I beta tested Big Sur on a late 2013 13" MBP and with the exception of the bugs I mentioned above, it runs without problems. Very smooth. 8 GB ram and 256 GB SSD was the test config.
Yebbut, I like to have the latest shiny, shiny. ???
I’ve always been an early adopter, after all some of us have to be the guinea pigs don’t we?
Never understood the fascination (evidenced here) with the very exact time a new OS version is available.
It’s not as if its a limited download first come first served, and often I wait a couple of days or more once the server traffic has calmed down and there’s reassurance the update doesn’t break something significant.
In 17 years of being a Mac user, I’ve actually never had issues with upgrading on the day of release! Only time I’ve had an issue was when I upgraded my wife’s 2012 MBP to 10.15 4 months after its release as she couldn’t be bothered upgrading from 10.13 until I did it for her...
Yebbut, I like to have the latest shiny, shiny. ???
Apple still supports -2 versions if macOS, so Mojave and Catalina are still fine.