Plague Inc. Gets New Game Mode That Lets You Save the World From a Pandemic

Popular iOS game Plague Inc. was this week updated with a new game mode called "Plague Inc: The Cure," which is designed to let players work to stop a pandemic from spreading across the globe.



The original game, which has been around for many years now, encourages players to find ways to spread a disease to wipe out the world's population with various symptoms and transmission methods. Plague Inc. has always been a highly downloaded iOS game, and it is currently number two on the App Store's chart for paid games.

Ndemic Creations back in May said that it was planning an update that would tweak core gameplay to let people stop the outbreak of a virus. The new gameplay mode was developed with the help of experts from the World Health Organization, the Global Outbreak Alert, Response Network, and more.



Players are able to manage disease progression and boost healthcare systems in "The Cure," controlling actions like triaging, quarantining, social distancing, supporting the economy during lockdown, and the closing of public services. The goal of the game is to track down patient zero while also developing a vaccine and taking measures to limit the spread of the outbreak.

Plague Inc. is priced at $0.99, and "The Cure" mode is available in the original game for free. The app can be downloaded from the ‌App Store‌. [Direct Link]