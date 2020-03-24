Plague Inc. Gaining New Game Mode Letting Players Save the World From a Pandemic

Plague Inc., a highly popular iOS game from Ndemic Creations that has seen its downloads surge in recent weeks, has announced a major update that will tweak the core gameplay to allow players to work to stop the outbreak of a virus.

Traditionally, the goal in Plague Inc. is to spread an infectious virus across the world, infecting and eventually killing the entire population as an end-game goal.

The new Plague Inc. game mode will let players manage disease progression and boost healthcare systems, as well as control actions like triaging, quarantining, social distancing, and the closing of public services. The new gameplay mode is being developed with the help of experts from the World Health Organisation, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network and more.

The new update will be available for all Plague Inc. players for free and Ndemic Creations plans to release it as soon as possible.

Along with adding a new option that will let players fight a virus instead of spread a virus, Ndemic Creations has also donated $250,000, which is being split between the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.