Apple Says HomePod Mini Won't Leave Marks on Waxed or Oiled Wood Surfaces

Shortly after the full-size HomePod launched in 2018, some customers noticed that the speaker left white rings on wood surfaces with an oil or wax finish. Apple confirmed this possibility in a support document, noting that "it is not unusual for any speaker with a vibration-damping silicone base to leave mild marks when placed on some wooden surfaces," as a result of "oils diffusing between the silicone base and the table surface."

White rings left behind by the full-size HomePod via The Wirecutter

Fortunately, Apple says that it has addressed this matter with the HomePod mini, according to Rene Ritchie's review video:

It is unclear if Apple ever made any changes to the full-size HomePod to prevent it from leaving marks on waxed or oiled wood surfaces. Apple's support document, last updated in March 2020, still has a blurb about the matter:

HomePod mini will begin arriving to customers on Monday, November 16. Priced at $99, the speaker is available to order in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, and the UK. Read our HomePod mini reviews roundup and unboxing videos roundup for more impressions of the speaker.