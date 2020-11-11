Apple Watch Cellular Models Now Available in Belgium, Telenet Exclusive Provider

Apple has begun selling the Apple Watch models with cellular connectivity in Belgium for the first time, reports iCulture.



Only the aluminum and stainless steel versions are available in cellular variants on Apple's regional online store – the titanium model currently remains unavailable.

Belgian provider Telenet will be the first provider to support 4G connectivity on Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE models. Pre-orders for the models from Telenet opened on November 10 and the cellular service launches on November 13. Prices start at 349 euros.

The network operator made the announcement in a press release, which revealed that it will also allow customers to share the same number between their iPhone SIM and the Apple Watch eSIM, under its Telenet One Number package.