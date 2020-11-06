Safari Webpage Translation Feature Reportedly Working in More Countries

Apple is rolling out its Safari webpage translation to more countries. According to 9to5Mac, users in Brazil and Germany have reported gaining access to the feature for the first time.



Apple introduced Safari's machine translation earlier this year when it debuted iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur at WWDC in June.

The feature allows users to translate the language of websites viewed in Apple's native browser; it can translate Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

Based on Thursday's report, Apple appears to have remotely enabled the translate option for the two additional countries for users running iOS 14.1, iOS 14.2, and the macOS Big Sur beta and Release Candidate.