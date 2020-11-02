Apple Now Offering iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max Pre-Approval for iPhone Upgrade Program Customers
With pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max scheduled to take place this Friday, Apple today began offering pre-approval for the new iPhone models for iPhone Upgrade Program members.
Existing and new iPhone Upgrade Program members can use the Apple Store app on the iPhone to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase one of the new iPhones on November 6.
Apple's pre-approval process is designed to make it simple and quick for iPhone Upgrade Program members to purchase their new iPhones right when pre-orders become available. Those who are part of the iPhone Upgrade Program can select their preferred iPhone, confirm their carrier, and get loan approval ahead of time, cutting down on the steps needed to make a purchase on launch date.
iPhone Upgrade Program pricing on the iPhone 12 mini starts at $29.12 per month and pricing on the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $45.79 per month.
Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max begin at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 6, with the first orders set to arrive to customers on Friday, November 13. Those who want an iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 mini should order as soon as possible when pre-orders go live as supplies could be limited.
I went straight to the app and completed the process.
Is it Friday yet?
I don't think so. If that were the case I would ALWAYS get the phone I wanted during the wee hours but while that happens most of the time it hasn't been guaranteed. Pretty sure there are folk who pre-approve so late or don't at all that any allocation is just a smart estimate, assuming IUP members get special allocation at all, haven't seen proof of that, either.
So what I have wondered over the last few years that they have been doing this, do you think Apple uses this pre approval information to gather what phones will be in the most demand, and to ensure the ones we select are available the week before?