Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'More Exciting Things' in Store For This Year

During today's earnings call for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 (third calendar quarter), Cook said that while he doesn't want to give too much away, "this year has a few more exciting things in store."



Cook is likely speaking about the Apple Silicon Macs, as Apple has previously said the first ‌Apple Silicon‌ Mac will be coming before the end of 2020. There are rumors of a third fall event coming in November, which would likely be Mac focused.

There are also other possible products that could be coming, such as the AirPods Studio and the AirTags, though launch dates for these products are less certain than the new Apple Macs and it continues to be unclear if we'll see one or both before the end of the year.