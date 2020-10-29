iPhone 12 Models Don't Pose Greater Risk of Magnetic Interference to Pacemakers and Medical Devices

Apple's iPhone 12 models are equipped with more magnets than prior models, featuring a ring of 18 magnets that surround a wireless charging coil to support MagSafe-based accessories. Given the increase in the number of magnets, those with medical devices that can experience magnetic interference such as pacemakers have wondered whether it's safe to use the new ‌iPhone 12‌.



Apple's recently updated iPhone safety information confirms that those able to use earlier iPhones will also be able to use the new ‌iPhone 12‌ models without worrying about increased magnetic interference.

‌iPhone 12‌ magnets image via iFixit

According to Apple, the ‌iPhone 12‌ models do not pose more of a risk of magnetic interference with medical devices than prior models. From the support document:

iPhone contains magnets as well as components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields. These magnets and electromagnetic fields may interfere with medical devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. Though all ‌iPhone 12‌ models contain more magnets than prior ‌iPhone‌ models, they're not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior ‌iPhone‌ models.

Apple warns that those who have medical devices consult their doctors and medical device manufacturers for specific details on maintaining a safe distance of separation between medical devices and iPhones. Many pacemakers or implantable defibrillators, for example, need to be kept six inches from devices with magnets, including ‌iPhone‌ and iPad.

Consult your physician and medical device manufacturer for information specific to your medical device and whether you need to maintain a safe distance of separation between your medical device and ‌iPhone‌. There are many types of medical devices, and manufacturers often provide recommendations on the safe use of their devices around wireless or magnetic products to prevent possible interference. If you suspect ‌iPhone‌ is interfering with your medical device, stop using ‌iPhone‌.

Apple's safety warning is applicable to all ‌iPhone 12‌ models, and suggests that the new iPhones are safe for those who have medical implants as long as the proper safety protocols for those devices are followed, with no specific considerations that need to be made for the greater number of magnets in the ‌iPhone 12‌.