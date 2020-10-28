Apple Invites Developers to Get One-on-One Guidance From Engineers Ahead of Apple Silicon Mac Launch
With the end of the year approaching, we're getting closer to the launch of the first Mac with an Apple Silicon chip. Apple has been allowing Mac developers to prepare for the transition to Apple Silicon through the Universal Quick Start Program, and now Apple is sending invites to testers to invite them to get one-on-one code-level guidance from an Apple engineer.
Participants in the Quick Start Program, which provided developers with a loaner Mac mini equipped with an A12Z chip and resources for developing Apple Silicon apps, can now sign up for an appointment with an Apple engineer.
Apple is scheduling lab appointments for November 4 and November 5, which suggests that we could perhaps soon be seeing the launch of the first Apple Silicon Mac.
When announcing Apple Silicon Macs earlier this year, Apple promised the first Mac with an Apple-designed Arm-based chip would launch before the end of 2020. Events in September and October have come and gone with no announcements, but there is a possibility we'll see a November event that could be held on November 17.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
They're not going to announce an event in the days before, during or after the U.S. election. The event will be announced 11/10 and held on 11/17.
Invitation to the previous event were sent 7 days before the actual keynote, so if by November 3rd we don’t get an invitation then the 17th is a more plausible date.
I did my part on one of them.
Hopefully, there will be two big changes in November
The U.S. is their primary market, and the election will be taking up a vast majority of the news cycle on the day of, the day after, and the day before. They will, in all likelihood, avoid that news week cycle entirely for the announcement of their event. They want a lot of attention for this, and it's going to be lost in the weeds if they try to compete with 'the most important election of all time.'
I doubt Apple would see the election as a deterrent for an event. To vote only takes half an hour (now maybe more because of covid), so I think people will have plenty of time to enjoy the event. And lets not forget that most users are from outside the US.
But I guess I’m biased, cuz i just can’t wait for the new Silicon Mac :D
Invitation to the previous event were sent 7 days before the actual keynote, so if by November 3rd we don’t get an invitation then the 17th is a more plausible date.
10 or 17 is what people are guessing. The second half of November runs too close to the Thanksgiving holidays, and the first week is already too close for us not to have seen invitation.