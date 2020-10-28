First iPhone 12 Mini Hands-On Video Surfaces
Apple's iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max aren't set to be available until November 13, but a Romanian YouTuber got his hands on the iPhone 12 mini and showed it off today, offering a size comparison between the iPhone 12 and the 12 mini along with going over some of the device's features.
The iPhone 12 mini is identical to the iPhone 12 in design and functionality, but it has a 5.4-inch display size instead of a 6.1-inch display size and it has a smaller battery inside. All of the other features, including processor, camera setup, and 5G connectivity are the same.
The video is in Romanian and no subtitles are available, but it does offer a look at the iPhone 12 mini in hand so those planning to purchase can see it out in the real world.
Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini on Friday, November 6 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with the first of those orders set to ship out on Friday, November 13.
Coming from a 7 Plus, I won't be losing much screen size and it'll still be a huge upgrade, plus it'll fit nicely in my pocket unlike my current phone
