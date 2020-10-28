Insta360 Launches New ONE X2 360-Degree Camera

Insta360, known for its line of cameras that are able to capture 360-degree photos and videos, today announced the launch of the next-generation Insta360 ONE X2, a followup to the Insta360 ONE X.



The Insta360 ONE X2 features the same familiar rectangular shape with 360-degree lens, but there are several additions, including a small preview screen that lets you see what the camera sees while also offering touch gestures.



The ONE X2 captures 5.7K 360-degree video, there's a larger 1630mAh battery, four microphones for better voice capture, and IPX8 waterproofing, so it can be used for capturing underwater content.



There are multiple shooting modes, including 360, Steady Cam for making flat videos, InstaPano for creating panoramas, and MultiView for displaying two angles at once. 360-degree video can also be edited using the Insta360 iPhone app to pull out the most interesting parts of videos.

FlowState stabilization is designed to keep the Insta360 ONE X2 steady, with new stabilization and horizon leveling algorithms for smooth video even without a gimbal. Like prior Insta360 cameras, the ONE X2 comes with a selfie stick that the Insta360 intelligently edits out.

Other features include built-in app templates for adding cinematic video effects, subject tracking, AI-based video recommendations, and TimeShift hyperlapse videos where playback is adjusted.

The Insta360 ONE X2 can be ordered from the Insta360 website today for $430.