Guides
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Should you go Pro? This details the differences between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

See the similarities and differences in deciding between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
Widgetsmith Guide
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Available Now

iPhone 12 available now. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Available Now

iPhone 12 Pro available now. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

HomePod mini
Pre-order November 6

Apple's tiny version of the HomePod, priced at $99. Pre-order November 6, ships November 16.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

2020 iPad Air vs. iPad Pro: Hands-On Comparison

by

Apple announced the new 2020 fourth-generation iPad Air in September, but the new tablets just started shipping out to customers last Friday. We picked one up and thought we'd do a hands-on comparison with the iPad Pro, which was last updated in March, because both tablets are about as powerful and share many similarities.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Design and Size

When it comes to design, the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and the 10.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌ look quite similar with flat edges like the iPhone 12, a camera bump at the back, and an edge-to-edge display with no Home button. Note that in the video, we're comparing the ‌iPad Air‌ to a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ because we don't have an 11-inch model on hand, but aside from size, it too is identical to the ‌iPad Air‌.


The ‌iPad Pro‌ models come in silver and space gray, but Apple added fun new colors with the ‌iPad Air‌. It comes in silver, space gray, rose gold, blue, and green.

Display

The ‌iPad Air‌ is just a bit smaller than the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, and the bezels around the display are a bit thicker. It's not a huge difference, but with both tablets side by side, it's noticeable. Other than that, display quality is similar, with one notable exception: the ‌iPad Pro‌ supports 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates for smoother scrolling and a better overall experience.


Is it worth shelling out more for an ‌iPad Pro‌ over an ‌iPad Air‌ just for ProMotion? Probably not, but it's a noticeable omission that's one of the bigger ‌iPad Air‌ downsides.


Both the ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ support the Apple Pencil 2, and it's worth noting that writing and sketching is somewhat smoother with the ProMotion display.

Biometric Authentication

The ‌iPad Pro‌ is equipped with a TrueDepth Camera System that works with Face ID to unlock the iPad through facial recognition, while the ‌iPad Air‌ returns to an old favorite: Touch ID.


There's no ‌Touch ID‌ Home button, but there is ‌Touch ID‌ built into the power button at the top of the device. It's fast and effortless, but you do need to reach up to the top of the ‌iPad‌ to unlock it, and it's not as seamless of an experience as Face ID, especially when you're using accessories like the Magic Keyboard. On ‌iPad Pro‌, you can wake it with the keyboard and then it instantly unlocks after scanning your face, but on ‌iPad Air‌, this is a two-step process.

Cameras

The ‌iPad Air‌ has a single-lens wide-angle rear camera and no LiDAR Scanner, while the ‌iPad Pro‌ has a dual-lens camera with wide-angle and ultra wide-angle lens options, along with the LiDAR Scanner for enhanced AR capabilities.


If you don't use your ‌iPad‌ for pictures this should be no big deal, and the same goes for those who aren't into augmented reality apps. Both have the same front-facing 7-megapixel camera, but the ‌iPad Pro‌ has TrueDepth camera features too.

Speakers

The ‌iPad Air‌ has four speaker cutouts like the ‌iPad Pro‌, but there are only two stereo speakers instead of four. There's a definite difference in sound, and the ‌iPad Pro‌ comes out ahead.

A12Z vs. A14

The ‌iPad Air‌ has the same A14 chip that's in the ‌iPhone 12‌, while the ‌iPad Pro‌ is using the older A12Z chip. In our Geekbench tests, the ‌iPad Air‌'s A14 came out on top, but the A12Z has an extra GPU core that gives it the edge when it comes to GPU performance. We haven't noticed differences in photo or video editing, though, and both are capable devices.


As for RAM, the ‌iPad Air‌ has 4GB and the ‌iPad Pro‌ has 6GB RAM.

Battery Life

Battery life seems to be about the same between the ‌iPad Air‌ and the ‌iPad Pro‌. Apple advertises 10 hours of surfing the web and video playback for both.

Pricing and Storage

The 10.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌ starts at $599 for 64GB storage, while the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $799 for 128GB of storage. There is no 128GB ‌iPad Air‌, and the 256GB model costs $749. The 256GB 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is $899, and upgrading to the larger 12.9-inch screen is also expensive with that model starting at $999.


The ‌iPad Air‌ is much more affordable than the ‌iPad Pro‌ if you can work with 64GB storage, but that may not be enough for some people. $799 for the 128GB ‌iPad Pro‌ vs. $749 for the 256GB ‌iPad Air‌ is a smaller price differential and something to keep in mind if 64GB storage isn't enough.

Bottom Line

For most people, the ‌iPad Air‌ is the ‌iPad‌ to choose. It's more powerful with the A14 chip and offers many of the same features, plus it has ‌Touch ID‌ for those ‌Touch ID‌ fans out there. It lacks when it comes to the display because it doesn't have ProMotion, but it's more affordable, faster, and available in better colors, all of which give it an edge over the ‌iPad Pro‌ at this time.

The ‌iPad Pro‌ still wins out if you want the more advanced LiDAR Scanner and camera features and the ProMotion display, or if you need the larger 12.9-inch form factor which is not available with the ‌iPad Air‌.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Neutral), 12.9" iPad Pro (Neutral), iPad Air (Buy Now)

Top Stories

Early iPhone 12 Tests Show Ceramic Shield is Stronger and More Scratch Resistant Than iPhone 11 Glass

Friday October 23, 2020 1:21 pm PDT by
Apple's new iPhone 12 models are protected by a Ceramic Shield cover glass that has nano-ceramic crystals infused right into the glass to improve durability. According to Apple, Ceramic Shield offers four times better drop protection than the glass used for the iPhone 11 models. YouTube channel MobileReviewsEh conducted some tests on the iPhone 12 using a force meter to compare its performance ...
Read Full Article102 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Allows You to Measure Someone's Height Instantly Using LiDAR Scanner

Saturday October 24, 2020 11:12 am PDT by
iPhone 12 Pro models feature a new LiDAR Scanner for enhanced augmented reality experiences, but the sensor also enables another unique feature: the ability to measure a person's height instantly using the Measure app. You can even measure the seated height of a person in a chair, according to Apple. When the Measure app detects a person in the viewfinder, it automatically measures their...
Read Full Article169 comments

Google Reportedly Pays Apple $8-12 Billion Per Year to be Default iOS Search Engine

Sunday October 25, 2020 2:59 pm PDT by
The United States Justice Department is targeting a lucrative deal between Apple and Google as part of one of the U.S. government's largest antitrust cases, reports The New York Times. On Tuesday, the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, claiming the Mountain View-based company used anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and advertising markets to ...
Read Full Article233 comments

Apple References Unreleased 2020 16-Inch MacBook Pro in Boot Camp Update

Monday October 26, 2020 8:42 am PDT by
Last week, Apple released an update for Boot Camp, its utility for running Windows on a Mac. While this update would typically be unremarkable, several of our readers noticed that the release notes reference an unreleased 2020 model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. While this could easily be a mistake, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is nearly a year old, so it is certainly a worthy candidate for a...
Read Full Article213 comments

Apple Warns MagSafe Charger Can Leave Circular Imprints on Leather Cases

Friday October 23, 2020 3:23 pm PDT by
If you keep your iPhone in a leather case while charging with Apple's new MagSafe Charger, the case might show circular imprints from contact with the accessory, according to a new Apple support document published today. Apple's leather cases for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are not available until November 6, but a MacRumors reader has already shared a photo of a circular imprint on...
Read Full Article333 comments

iPhone 11 Pro Outlasts iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in Extensive Battery Life Test

Friday October 23, 2020 8:36 am PDT by
Arun Maini today shared a new side-by-side iPhone battery life video test on his YouTube channel Mrwhosetheboss, timing how long the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models last on a single charge compared to older models, with equal brightness, settings, battery health, and usage. All of the devices are running iOS 14 without a SIM card inserted. In the test, the iPhone 11 Pro outlasted both ...
Read Full Article263 comments

PSA: Non-iPhone 12 Models Charge Super Slowly With MagSafe Charger

Friday October 23, 2020 4:11 pm PDT by
Alongside the iPhone 12 models, Apple introduced a new $39 MagSafe Charger that's meant to work with the magnets in the iPhone 12 Pro models to charge them up at a maximum of 15W. The MagSafe Charger is technically able to be used with older iPhones, but it's not a good idea because the charging with non-iPhone 12 devices is so slow. We did two tests with the iPhone XS Max, draining the...
Read Full Article166 comments

MagSafe Charger Teardown Reveals Simple Design With Magnets and Charging Coil Encircling a Small Circuit Board

Friday October 23, 2020 7:50 am PDT by
iFixit has today shared a teardown of Apple's new MagSafe charger for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. An X-ray of the MagSafe charger courtesy of Creative Electron reveals the internal charging coil surrounded by a circular arrangement of magnets within the puck. The only seam that iFixit was able to leverage to open the device was where the white rubber circle meets the metal rim,...
Read Full Article42 comments

Apple VP Kaiann Drance Interview Addresses Battery Life, MagSafe, and Power Adapter Concerns

Friday October 23, 2020 3:37 am PDT by
Apple's Vice President of iPhone Marketing, Kaiann Drance, has provided a new interview to Rich DeMuro on the Rich on Tech Podcast, to discuss the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Although much of the interview repeated points from Apple's "Hi, Speed" event, there were a number of interesting tidbits regarding the affect of 5G on battery life, MagSafe concerns, and the lack of a power adapter in...
Read Full Article256 comments

iFixit Shares Full iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Teardown Revealing Interchangeable Displays and Batteries

Saturday October 24, 2020 1:48 pm PDT by
After live streaming a teardown of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro earlier this week, iFixit today provided a more in-depth teardown that goes through all of the components in the new devices, revealing several similarities between the two. Early testing conducted by iFixit shows that the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro displays are interchangeable and can be swapped without issue, though the max...
Read Full Article148 comments