iOS 14 Poised to Surpass iOS 13 Installations as Adoption Nears 50%

More than five weeks after release, iOS 14 adoption is set to overtake iOS 13 as the most installed version of iOS, according to data obtained from Mixpanel's iOS 14 adoption tracker.



Apple hasn't shared ‌iOS 14‌ installation numbers of its own, but Mixpanel's ‌iOS 14‌ adoption tracker monitors the number of devices that have each operating system installed. According to Mixpanel's numbers at the time of writing, ‌iOS 14‌ is installed on more than 46.07 percent of devices, which is just about equal with the 46.57 percent of devices running iOS 13.

Over the course of the last week, data has also shifted on an hourly basis with ‌iOS 14‌ occasionally overtaking iOS 13 as new devices are activated and counted in Mixpanel's data.



‌iOS 14‌ in the next day or two will surpass iOS 13 as the most installed version of iOS and should steadily rise from there. At the current time, 7.36 percent of devices also continue to run a version of iOS earlier than iOS 13, and those likely represent older devices unable to be upgraded to newer software.

Adoption of ‌iOS 14‌ is about on pace with adoption of iOS 13, but it's a little bit behind. iOS 13 was installed on 50 percent of all devices on October 16, 2019, with ‌iOS 14‌ taking longer to hit that exact target.

The slower adoption of ‌iOS 14‌ is something of a surprise given that the update introduces a new Home screen design and support for Home screen widgets, plus the App Library, compact UI with smaller phone calls, Translate app, and updates to Maps, Siri, HomeKit, Health, Messages, and more. Full details on all of the new features in ‌iOS 14‌ can be found in our roundup.