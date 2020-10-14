Leather Cases for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Coming on November 6
Apple yesterday introduced several new accessories for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, including MagSafe cases in both Silicone and Leather along with other MagSafe-based accessories. Apple added several of the new cases to its online store, but leather cases are missing at the current time.
Several MacRumors readers have asked whether Apple is discontinuing leather cases, but those concerned need not worry.
Apple showed off leather cases during the keynote, including a new Leather Sleeve, and in the fine print on the iPhone 12 announcement page, it says that leather cases for the new iPhone models will be available starting on November 6.
MagSafe Charger, Leather Wallet with MagSafe, and iPhone 12 Silicone Case and Clear Case will be available beginning Friday, October 16. iPhone 12 Leather Case will be available beginning Friday, November 6. MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve will be available at a later date.
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro announcement article says the same thing, confirming Leather Cases for the new Pro models do indeed exist.
MagSafe Charger, Leather Wallet with MagSafe, and iPhone 12 Pro Silicone Case and Clear Case will be available beginning Friday, October 16. iPhone 12 Pro Leather Case will be available beginning Friday, November 6. MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve will be available at a later date.
With the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launching on Friday, October 23 (with pre-orders to take place this Friday), customers who buy one of those devices but want a leather case will need to wait a few weeks for them to become available.
Apple's Silicone and Clear cases will presumably be available for order this Friday when the first iPhone models go on sale, and all of Apple's cases created for the new iPhones support the MagSafe charging accessory that's able to charge iPhone 12 models at 15W.
