MagSafe Charger Teardown Reveals Simple Design With Magnets and Charging Coil Encircling a Small Circuit Board
iFixit has today shared a teardown of Apple's new MagSafe charger for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
An X-ray of the MagSafe charger courtesy of Creative Electron reveals the internal charging coil surrounded by a circular arrangement of magnets within the puck.
The only seam that iFixit was able to leverage to open the device was where the white rubber circle meets the metal rim, which was connected with a strong, heat-sensitive adhesive.
On the underside of the white cover was an etched copper sticker that traced to four corresponding leads spaced around the outside of the charging coils. Under the coils was a shielded circuit board.
iFixit also offered a comparison with the Apple Watch charging puck, which internally appears to be surprisingly dissimilar to MagSafe. The main difference is the dark ring of magnets around the exterior in the MagSafe charger, which corresponds to magnets within the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The Apple Watch charger instead uses a single magnet in the center of the puck to align.
iFixit is expected to release a teardown of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro shortly.
This won’t work for everyone, but you could always stick the MagSafe disc onto your counter with some sticky tape or suction cups. As long as that bond is stronger than the magnetic bond on the iPhone, you’re golden.
I loved MagSafe, but doesn't this kind of defeat a big purpose of wireless charging? Since it's held with magnets I'm going to have to grab the charger and pull it off in order to disconnect it. Isn't it more convenient to just set it down and pick it up?
They'll work fine; I have the MagSafe charger and it caused no interference with the compass on my XS.
I'm curious how the magnets work with the 12's internal compass, or if the 12 even has an internal compass.
I think the magnet's purpose is to make sure that the device is aligned with the charger for proper charging. In my case, I find it sometimes that my iphone is not charged when I wake up in the morning.
I just installed a couple of these MagSafe chargers on my kitchen counter. I plugged them into my undermount cabinet electrical sockets, used clear tape to secure the wire to the backsplash and counter, and 3M double sided tissue tape to hold the charger to the countertop. Works like a charm!
