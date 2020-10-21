Wemo Launches New HomeKit-Compatible Outdoor Smart Plug

Belkin's Wemo brand today announced the launch of a new WiFi-connected HomeKit-compatible Outdoor Smart Plug that joins Wemo's other smart plugs, light switches, and dimmers.



The Outdoor Smart Plug is ideal for outdoor lighting, holiday decorations, and other outdoor appliances, and it does not require a hub to function.

It is equipped with two splash-proof, weather resistant AC outlets that allow the items that are plugged in to be controlled using Siri voice commands, the Wemo app, and the Home app. The Outdoor Smart Plug is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Hey Google for those that don't have a ‌Siri‌ ecosystem.

The WiFi Outdoor Smart Plug can be pre-ordered from Belkin or from Amazon for $39.99, with orders set to ship out in late October.