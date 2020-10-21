Guides
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Should you go Pro? This details the differences between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

See the similarities and differences in deciding between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
Widgetsmith Guide
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
Upcoming
iPhone 12
Pre-Orders Live Now

iPhone 12 debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
Pre-Orders Available Now

iPhone 12 Pro debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

iPad Air
Pre-Order Now

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

HomePod mini
Pre-order November 6

Apple's tiny version of the HomePod, priced at $99. Pre-order November 6, ships November 16.

macOS 11 Big Sur
AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Apple's TV Remote App Pulled From App Store Since Functionality is Available in Control Center

Apple recently pulled the "Apple TV Remote" app from the App Store, which was designed to let users control their Apple TVs from their iPhones or iPads with a touch-based remote interface.


It's not quite clear when Apple nixed the app, but it was quietly removed and clicking on the prior link for the app confirms that it is no longer available. 9to5Mac discovered that Apple has also removed references to the ‌Apple TV‌ Remote app, suggesting that it has been discontinued. The Apple Remote support article, for example, references only the Apple TV Remote in Control Center.

The ‌Apple TV‌ Remote app has received few updates in recent years and as of iOS 12, there's been Remote app functionality baked into the Control Center, which can be accessed more quickly than with the dedicated Remote app. The Remote app was likely deemed unnecessary with the more simple Control Center option available.

