New Photos Offer Better Look at iPhone 12 Color Options

As we wait for the iPhone 12 review embargo to lift later today, more pictures are circulating of the devices in real-world lighting conditions, providing a better look at the different colors available.



Leaker DuanRui has shared images on Twitter of the ‌iPhone 12‌ in white, black, blue, green, and (PRODUCT)RED. The black and white colors are similar to the iPhone 11 colors, but the other colors are new.



DuanRui also posted images of the iPhone 12 Pro in graphite and pacific blue, a deep blue color that's new to the Pro iPhone lineup. Pacific blue replaces the midnight green color that was introduced with the ‌iPhone 11‌ Pro lineup. The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and 12 Pro Max also come in silver and gold.



DuanRui previously provided an early unboxing video of ‌iPhone 12‌ models, providing a closer look at the shiny new flat-edge design.

‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ pre-orders began last Friday, and shipments will begin arriving to customers this coming Friday. ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max will be available to pre-order starting Friday, November 6. Let us know what you think of the colors in the comments below.