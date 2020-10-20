Apple Releases iPadOS and iOS 14.1 With Multiple Bug Fixes Ahead of iPhone 12 Launch

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.1, the first major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating system updates that were released in September. iOS and iPadOS 14.1 come a week after Apple released the golden master versions of the updates to developers.



The iOS 14.1 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 14.1 introduces a number of bug fixes. It addresses a major problem that caused some emails to be sent from the wrong alias, a fix that Mail app users will be happy to see. It also fixes an issue that could cause widgets and icons to show up in the wrong size, and it addresses a bug with the Calculator app that could prevent zeroes from appearing.

The update also adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in Photos on the iPhone 8 and later, and improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points.

iOS 14.1 includes improvements and bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌.

- Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in ‌Photos‌ for ‌iPhone‌ 8 and later

- Addresses an issue where some ‌widgets‌, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

- Addresses an issue where dragging ‌widgets‌ on the ‌Home Screen‌ could remove apps from folders

- Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

- Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

- Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

- Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

- Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

- Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

- Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

- Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

- Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

- Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

- Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iOS 14.1 is expected to be installed on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro that are coming out this Friday. Apple is also testing an iOS 14.2 update and has seeded three betas of the iOS 14.2 update to developers.