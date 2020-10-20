Amazon's Luna Gaming Service Available on Mac and iOS as Part of Early Access Rollout

Amazon today announced that its Luna cloud-based gaming service is available in the United States as part of an early access test, with Luna able to be used on Macs, PCs, Fire TV, and iOS devices through web apps.



Amazon is not able to develop a native app for the iPhone because of Apple's restrictions that would require each cloud-based streaming game to be submitted to the App Store separately, a barrier that has also prevented Microsoft's xCloud and Google's Stadia from being brought to the iPhone and the iPad. Given this restriction, Amazon is using a web-based interface on the iPhone and iPad.

Amazon is providing invitations for a small number of customers in the United States, who will be able to test the service and will have an option to buy the $50 Luna controller that goes along with it.



Games can be streamed on two devices at a time at 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, though Amazon says 4K support is coming in the future. A high-speed internet connection and compatible game controller (Luna, Xbox One, or DualShock 4) or mouse and keyboard are required.

The Luna streaming game service is priced at $5.99 per month and provides access to 50 games through the Luna+ Game Channel. Early access testers can get a free seven day trial, but after that, must pay the $5.99 per month fee. An Ubisoft Channel that's coming soon will include Ubisoft titles like "Assassin's Creed Valhalla."

With early testers, Amazon says that it will be seeking feedback from streamers and players of all kinds to help build out the service. Those who want to sign up for early access can do so on the Luna website.