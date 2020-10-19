Guides
Apple Releases watchOS 7.0.3 for Apple Watch Series 3 to Fix Unexpected Restart Issue

by

Apple today released watchOS 7.0.3, the third update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 7.0.3 comes a week after the release of watchOS 7.0.2, a bug fix update that addressed battery drain.


‌‌watchOS 7.0.3 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

Today's update is available only for the Apple Watch Series 3, and customers with other Apple Watch models will not see the update. watchOS 7.0.3 fixes the random reboots that Apple Watch Series 3 owners have been experiencing. From Apple's release notes:

watchOS 7.0.3 contains improvements and bug fixes, including an issue where Apple Watch Series 3 may unexpectedly restart for some users.

For details on everything that's new in ‌‌watchOS 7‌‌, make sure to check out our watchOS 7 roundup.

jz0309
jz0309
50 minutes ago at 10:56 am
good news for all you S3 owners!!
Score: 3 Votes
Avatar
SidricTheViking
37 minutes ago at 11:09 am
Installing now on my Series 3...although I’ve had none of the issues mentioned!
Score: 2 Votes
seezar
seezar
50 minutes ago at 10:56 am
Finally, this has been an annoying issue since updating to watch os 7
Score: 2 Votes
BenLeong
BenLeong
10 minutes ago at 11:36 am
Did the problem with run data not being added ever get fixed?
Score: 1 Votes
weezin
weezin
42 minutes ago at 11:03 am
Finally! Installing now, will see if it helps (I assume it will).
Score: 1 Votes
bottsjw
bottsjw
23 minutes ago at 11:23 am


Sooooo, what about the random reboots that were happening on my S4, and are now still happening on my S6 Apple Watch?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Also, when I restored my new S6 from a backup (tried 3 different date backups), none of the apps would install from the iPhone Watch App. I had to manually install each app from the App Store on the Watch itself. Any settings or complications and placement still carried over, like my settings were still in place. Weird. I’ve filed feedback. Hopefully another update is still coming...

Yeah... was thinking the same thing about my S5 reboots. Battery has gone from bad to worse with 7.0.2 and the random app restarts are far too frequent.
Score: 1 Votes
