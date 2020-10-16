iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Orders Already Selling Out With Delivery Times Pushing Into November

Apple today opened pre-orders for the 6.1-inch models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro through its website and the Apple Store app, and estimated delivery times are already slipping into November for select configurations in the United States.



Customers ordering a SIM-free/Pacific Blue/128GB version of the iPhone 12 Pro, for example, are already facing an estimated delivery window of November 6-13. Some configurations of the iPhone 12 Pro remain available for launch day delivery on October 23, but inventory is quickly dwindling, so customers should order as soon as possible.

Availability of the standard iPhone 12 is faring better so far, with many configurations still available for launch day delivery on October 23.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max begin later, on Friday, November 6. Pricing starts at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini, $799 for the iPhone 12, $999 for the iPhone 12 Pro, and $1,099 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple has also started accepting orders for the new iPad Air, which remains available for launch day delivery on October 23 at the time of writing this.