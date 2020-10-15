Guides
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11

Trying to decide on a new iPhone? Find out what's different and the same between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE?

Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5?

Widgetsmith Guide
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
New Apple Card Users Can Get $75 Daily Cash Back When Spending $75+ at Nike Stores

by

Nike customers who sign up for a new Apple Card can get $75 cash back when spending $75 or more on Nike products with a promotion that Nike is highlighting in emails sent out to customers today. The deal is also outlined on Apple's website.


Through November 15, new ‌Apple Card‌ members who sign up and spend over $75 at Nike using Apple Pay will receive $75 cash back, with the deal available to customers who make the purchase within 30 days of opening a new ‌Apple Card‌ account. Purchases can be made from Nike.com, in Nike apps, or at Nike stores.

The deal is available for new ‌Apple Card‌ holders only, with the $75 bonus delivered as Daily Cash that can be added to an Apple Cash card or used as a credit on an ‌Apple Card‌ statement balance.

Apple has offered similar bonus deals in the past, providing sign up deals like $50 cash back for the first Apple service purchase or $50 in bonus cash when making a purchase at Walgreens. ‌Apple Card‌ deals rotate often, and this one will last through mid-November.

Avatar
gaximus
28 minutes ago at 12:32 pm
What about us loyal customers that have had the card since day 1
Avatar
tharitm
26 minutes ago at 12:35 pm


What about us loyal customers that have had the card since day 1

Exactly! At least give us the double cash back.
Avatar
dannyyankou
35 minutes ago at 12:26 pm
What I’m wondering is whether they’ll have the 6% cash back at Apple Stores for the holidays. I might hold off on my 12 pro max purchase if so.
Avatar
Trik
27 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
Would this work on the Nike Apple Watch? Might be a good way to save $75 on a new Series 6 Nike Apple Watch!

[UPDATE]

https://www.nike.com/t/apple-watch-series-6-gps-with-nike-sport-band-40mm-silver-aluminum-case-3PKG9w/M00T3LLA-043
Avatar
Trik
18 minutes ago at 12:42 pm


My take is that you're included. You're still in your first 30 days. Although I can't find the offer at the link provided, so I can't read fine print.

Subject to credit approval. Valid only for new Apple Card holders who open an account 10/15/20 through 11/15/20, and spend $75 or more at any Nike store, Nike.com ('https://www.nike.com/'), NikeAdventureClub.com ('https://www.NikeAdventureClub.com/'), or Nike mobile apps in the U.S. using Apple Card with Apple Pay within 30 days of opening an Apple Card account. Limit one offer per account. Purchases made during the promotional period and shipped afterwards may not be eligible for the $75 cash back. Returns of qualifying items purchased during the offer period may impact your cash back. $75 cash back is earned as Daily Cash and is transferred to your Apple Cash card after $75 worth of transactions have posted to your Apple Card account. If you do not have an Apple Cash card, Daily Cash can be applied by you as a credit on your statement balance. Daily Cash is subject to exclusions, and additional details apply. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more details. 3% Daily Cash and $75 cash back offer are not available at Nike branded stores outside the United States. Issued by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch.
