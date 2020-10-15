New Apple Card Users Can Get $75 Daily Cash Back When Spending $75+ at Nike Stores
Nike customers who sign up for a new Apple Card can get $75 cash back when spending $75 or more on Nike products with a promotion that Nike is highlighting in emails sent out to customers today. The deal is also outlined on Apple's website.
Through November 15, new Apple Card members who sign up and spend over $75 at Nike using Apple Pay will receive $75 cash back, with the deal available to customers who make the purchase within 30 days of opening a new Apple Card account. Purchases can be made from Nike.com, in Nike apps, or at Nike stores.
The deal is available for new Apple Card holders only, with the $75 bonus delivered as Daily Cash that can be added to an Apple Cash card or used as a credit on an Apple Card statement balance.
Apple has offered similar bonus deals in the past, providing sign up deals like $50 cash back for the first Apple service purchase or $50 in bonus cash when making a purchase at Walgreens. Apple Card deals rotate often, and this one will last through mid-November.
Subject to credit approval. Valid only for new Apple Card holders who open an account 10/15/20 through 11/15/20, and spend $75 or more at any Nike store, Nike.com ('https://www.nike.com/'), NikeAdventureClub.com ('https://www.NikeAdventureClub.com/'), or Nike mobile apps in the U.S. using Apple Card with Apple Pay within 30 days of opening an Apple Card account. Limit one offer per account. Purchases made during the promotional period and shipped afterwards may not be eligible for the $75 cash back. Returns of qualifying items purchased during the offer period may impact your cash back. $75 cash back is earned as Daily Cash and is transferred to your Apple Cash card after $75 worth of transactions have posted to your Apple Card account. If you do not have an Apple Cash card, Daily Cash can be applied by you as a credit on your statement balance. Daily Cash is subject to exclusions, and additional details apply. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more details. 3% Daily Cash and $75 cash back offer are not available at Nike branded stores outside the United States. Issued by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch.
