New Apple Card Users Can Get $75 Daily Cash Back When Spending $75+ at Nike Stores

Nike customers who sign up for a new Apple Card can get $75 cash back when spending $75 or more on Nike products with a promotion that Nike is highlighting in emails sent out to customers today. The deal is also outlined on Apple's website.



Through November 15, new ‌Apple Card‌ members who sign up and spend over $75 at Nike using Apple Pay will receive $75 cash back, with the deal available to customers who make the purchase within 30 days of opening a new ‌Apple Card‌ account. Purchases can be made from Nike.com, in Nike apps, or at Nike stores.

The deal is available for new ‌Apple Card‌ holders only, with the $75 bonus delivered as Daily Cash that can be added to an Apple Cash card or used as a credit on an ‌Apple Card‌ statement balance.

Apple has offered similar bonus deals in the past, providing sign up deals like $50 cash back for the first Apple service purchase or $50 in bonus cash when making a purchase at Walgreens. ‌Apple Card‌ deals rotate often, and this one will last through mid-November.