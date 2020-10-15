Apple Offering iPhone 12 Pre-Approval for UK Monthly Payment Plan Customers
Following the debut of the iPhone 12 series, Apple is offering U.K. customers pre-approval for its monthly payment plan ahead of when first pre-orders begin this Friday.
Customers planning to make 24 monthly payments of £54.12 at 0% APR can use the Apple Store app on the iPhone to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase an 6.1-inch iPhone 12 or 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro on October 16.
"Get Ready" involves these three steps:
- Choose your iPhone model and features, add a trade-in if you want, and select monthly payments.
- Get approved now for a 24-month, no-interest loan from Barclays.
- At 1:00 p.m. U.K. time on Friday, 16 October, use the Apple Store app on your iPhone to complete your order.
Pre-approvals are available until 05:00 a.m. U.K. time on Friday October 16.
Customers planning to pay in full can get ready by setting up Apple Pay or adding a payment card to their account, and adding their preferred iPhone to Favorites so they can check out quickly at pre-order.
The system Apple is debuting in the U.K. is similar to the U.S. iPhone 12 pre-approval for iPhone Upgrade Program, which has also gone live.
So Apple... I guess I am going to have to go to the store and run the Barclays loan approval gauntlet in person?
Edit: To clarify we have two phones on IUP for several years. Last year the first went through ok, but the second hit some sort of block in the loan approval and I had to spend an hour on the phone to Barclays so they could hand-hold the approval through the system.
All the comms I've had with Apple suggest that this is the case. Ridiculous considering London is about to be a Tier 2 zone for COVID-19 which includes trying to minimize non-essential travel on public transport.
They’ve just proven that they have the technical capability to do pre-approvals in the UK so why the hell are we being made to go into a store that might become inaccessible at the drop of Matt Hancock’s hat?!
The IUP seems unchanged this year – and we'll just have to reserve at a local store through the app tomorrow.
I've done this in the past – can't remember which device it was – maybe the X or XS Max – but it was delayed a month.
Ok cool my only issue is I’m going for the max so by the time I get it I will be paying 2 extra months, it could work out better to sell it privately and pay it off I dunno
You just end up paying an extra month up front at trade in time ??♂️