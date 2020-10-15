Apple Offering iPhone 12 Pre-Approval for UK Monthly Payment Plan Customers

Following the debut of the iPhone 12 series, Apple is offering U.K. customers pre-approval for its monthly payment plan ahead of when first pre-orders begin this Friday.



Customers planning to make 24 monthly payments of £54.12 at 0% APR can use the Apple Store app on the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase an 6.1-inch ‌iPhone‌ 12 or 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro on October 16.

"Get Ready" involves these three steps:

Choose your ‌iPhone‌ model and features, add a trade-in if you want, and select monthly payments.

Get approved now for a 24-month, no-interest loan from Barclays.

At 1:00 p.m. U.K. time on Friday, 16 October, use the Apple Store app on your ‌iPhone‌ to complete your order.

Pre-approvals are available until 05:00 a.m. U.K. time on Friday October 16.

Customers planning to pay in full can get ready by setting up Apple Pay or adding a payment card to their account, and adding their preferred ‌iPhone‌ to Favorites so they can check out quickly at pre-order.

The system Apple is debuting in the U.K. is similar to the U.S. iPhone 12 pre-approval for iPhone Upgrade Program, which has also gone live.