Apple Upgrading iTunes Disney Movie Purchases to 4K HDR

Apple today began sending out emails to iTunes and Apple TV customers who have purchased a Disney movie in the past, letting them know that their titles have been upgraded to 4K HDR at no cost.



Several MacRumors readers have received the emails, which come a week after Disney titles in the iTunes Store began showing up as 4K in the United States and Canada.

Many Disney titles are now showing up in the iTunes Store as 4K HDR, including Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars movies. 4K support for Disney movies has been a long awaited feature and it has been notably absent for years following the debut of 4K iTunes content in 2017.

Until recently, Disney movies purchased from the iTunes Store were only available in HD.