Apple Seeds iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Golden Master to Developers

Following the introduction of the iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max, Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 14.1 golden master betas for developers, with the iOS 14.1 update presumably coming pre-installed on the new iPhones at launch.



The new updates are available for download from Apple's developer portal. Earlier today, these software releases were positioned as new publicly available software updates, but that is not the case. Apple pulled the initial downloads and has re-released them as downloads exclusive to developers.

There's no word yet on what's included in these updates, but we'll update this article as soon as we find out. Apple has also released a tvOS 14.1 golden master for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models.

Update: This article has been updated to clarify that iOS and iPadOS 14.1 that are available to developers in a beta capacity and have not yet been publicly released.