Apple Seeds iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Golden Master to Developers
Following the introduction of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 14.1 golden master betas for developers, with the iOS 14.1 update presumably coming pre-installed on the new iPhones at launch.
The new updates are available for download from Apple's developer portal. Earlier today, these software releases were positioned as new publicly available software updates, but that is not the case. Apple pulled the initial downloads and has re-released them as downloads exclusive to developers.
There's no word yet on what's included in these updates, but we'll update this article as soon as we find out. Apple has also released a tvOS 14.1 golden master for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models.
Update: This article has been updated to clarify that iOS and iPadOS 14.1 that are available to developers in a beta capacity and have not yet been publicly released.
Apple has a real opportunity to skip Face ID by verifying if the wearer’s Apple Watch is nearby. The Watch is already a secure authenticated device. When you put on the Watch at home, Face ID on your iPhone verifies you and passes on that security to your Watch. As long as you keep the Watch on, it should be able to unlock your iPhone even if you’re wearing a mask.
The fact that your phone is "nearby" doesn't necessarily mean that you are the one using the phone.
I’d love to have seen a point update with a solution to face masks.
Apple Watch has the U1 chip. It knows *exactly* where your iPhone is, down to millimetre precision and direction.
Then you’re exactly where everyone else is now: you have to punch in your PIN. This would just be an added benefit for those with the Watch. Apple already provides this exact solution with Apple Watch + Mac.
And for those who don't have a watch, too bad so sad?
So your point is that you need the newer hardware to take advantage of new features? Okay...
Only if you have the Apple Watch series 6 and an iPhone 11 or newer.