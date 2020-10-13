Guides
Apple Lowers Price of EarPods by $10 Now That They Aren't Included With iPhones

by

Apple today introduced its iPhone 12 lineup, and as was rumored, all four models ship without EarPods or a power adapter in the box. Starting today, the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE will no longer include these accessories either.


Apple's website encourages customers to use their existing Apple power adapter and headphones or buy these accessories separately, and to help offset the cost, Apple has now lowered the price of its EarPods with a Lightning connector from $29 to $19. Apple's new 20W power adapter for iPhones also retails for $19, down from $29 for its now-discontinued 18W power adapter that was included with the iPhone 11 lineup until now.

Apple touted the environmental benefits of no longer including EarPods or a power adapter with iPhones, noting that the move reduces carbon emissions and avoids the mining and use of rare-earth elements. iPhone 12 models also ship in a thinner box as a result, with Apple claiming that it can fit 70 percent more iPhone boxes on a single pallet during shipping.

Apple added that many customers have switched to wireless headphones like AirPods, and said there are over two billion Apple power adapters in the world, implying that many customers no longer need these accessories.

Last month, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE launched without power adapters in the box, so it is no surprise that iPhones have followed suit. However, all iPad models are still bundled with power adapters in the box for now.

Avatar
soapropos
24 minutes ago at 05:36 pm
Can't believe these cost $29 to begin with
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
C DM
12 minutes ago at 05:48 pm
Considering they were included with a purchase of an iPhone before, seems like even at $19 it's $19 that is being paid by consumers when they would be purchasing a new iPhone without getting anything for it now.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
eeboarder
10 minutes ago at 05:51 pm
"For the environment"
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
25 minutes ago at 05:36 pm
Good. Now all the people complaining about Apple being greedy can stop saying those frivolous things.

Including EarPods sucks for the environment. Instead, Apple can use *SOME* of the money saved towards reinvesting in R&D in other areas. (yes, OF COURSE they'll pocket some of that savings too)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jz0309
23 minutes ago at 05:38 pm
I guess I could sell the few I have, never used...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
JM
13 minutes ago at 05:47 pm
I am very, very impressed that Apple did this.

It almost makes up for the $699 mini.... no silly me ?‍♂️ I mean $729. Can't forget that little detail.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
