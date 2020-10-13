Apple Lowers Price of EarPods by $10 Now That They Aren't Included With iPhones

Apple today introduced its iPhone 12 lineup, and as was rumored, all four models ship without EarPods or a power adapter in the box. Starting today, the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE will no longer include these accessories either.



Apple's website encourages customers to use their existing Apple power adapter and headphones or buy these accessories separately, and to help offset the cost, Apple has now lowered the price of its EarPods with a Lightning connector from $29 to $19. Apple's new 20W power adapter for iPhones also retails for $19, down from $29 for its now-discontinued 18W power adapter that was included with the iPhone 11 lineup until now.

Apple touted the environmental benefits of no longer including EarPods or a power adapter with iPhones, noting that the move reduces carbon emissions and avoids the mining and use of rare-earth elements. iPhone 12 models also ship in a thinner box as a result, with Apple claiming that it can fit 70 percent more iPhone boxes on a single pallet during shipping.

Apple added that many customers have switched to wireless headphones like AirPods, and said there are over two billion Apple power adapters in the world, implying that many customers no longer need these accessories.

Last month, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE launched without power adapters in the box, so it is no surprise that iPhones have followed suit. However, all iPad models are still bundled with power adapters in the box for now.